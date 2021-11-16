Steve Clarke says Scotland will have momentum on side for World Cup play-off push

Steve Clarke says Scotland will have momentum on their side despite the long break before March’s World Cup play-offs.

The Scots secured a play-off spot for next year’s finals in Qatar and will be among the seeded teams for next Friday’s draw, following their 2-0 victory over Denmark on Monday.

The result, against a strong Danish outfit which reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals during the summer, was Scotland’s sixth victory on the bounce.

Scotland will enjoy home advantage for their semi-final, which will take place on March 24-25.

Despite the lengthy wait, Clarke hopes his side can give the Tartan Army another night to remember at Hampden Park following recent triumphs against the Danes and Israel.

Clarke said: “We wanted to finish this campaign on a high. People would tell you getting a point would have been finishing on a high, but we knew within the dressing room that we could play and get the win that makes it six in a row.

“It’s good momentum going into the play-off.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen. Four months is a long time, but it’s a nice thing to go into the deep winter months and we have a play-off to look forward to. And we have a team that can play on the pitch.

“I think the crowd reaction again was fantastic. That’s two games in a row where the crowd reaction has been like that, so they’ll bring that to the home play-off in March, which is a boost for us.”

Scotland boss will keep close eye on players’ club form

Clarke admits it will be difficult to reunite his squad in advance of the play-offs, but he says he will closely monitor the club form of his players.

He added: “We discussed if we could get together, but it’s so difficult to bring them all together.

“I’ll wander around, watch all the games, keep an eye on them and keep in touch with them, without interfering too much in their club business.

“Now they go away, they can concentrate on their clubs and we pick up the reins again in March.”

The Scotland boss paid tribute to his two goalscorers, revealing the emotion he felt following John Souttar’s opener.

The Hearts defender was marking his return to the national team following a three-year absence, during which time he has been sidelined with two Achilles injuries in quick succession.

Clarke was also thrilled for Southampton forward Che Adams, who netted for the second consecutive match.

He added: “John Souttar was the story of the night. I’m so happy for him. I gave him a big hug when he came off and I could have cried.

“After two years fighting back from the kind of injuries John had, to come back in the squad, he was made up.

“I’m not talking about the goal, which was the icing on the cake. But to get the chance to play and play like that, I’m so pleased for him.

“Che is a good player, I have always said it. He is a striker, like most, who needs confidence. He has scored a few for Southampton and is in a good place.

“After he got his goal against Moldova, then you see it against Denmark. Good finish, good composure.

“Everything was so good, against three physical centre-backs. He isn’t the tallest, Che, but he is a strong lad.”