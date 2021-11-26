Banks o’ Dee set their sights on Scottish Cup upset

Brian Winton hopes the dream of reaching the Scottish Cup fourth round can become reality for Banks o’ Dee.

The Aberdeen Junior side welcome East Fife to Spain Park tomorrow in the third round of the national tournament.

Dee have never made it to round four of the Scottish Cup and have only once before made it this far in the competition.

Defeating the Fifers, who play in League One, would see Banks o’ Dee take their place in the fourth round draw alongside the likes of Aberdeen, Rangers and Celtic.

‘I’m hoping we can have a cup upset’

Club president Winton said: “It’s a big day for the club and having a home tie is a bonus for us.

“Playing on our artificial pitch is going to suit us, East Fife play on a similar surface as well.

“But we saw the other week when we played Lochee United in the Scottish Junior Cup on a boggy park that it didn’t suit us the same.

“I’m hoping we’ll be able to put up a decent performance and I’m hoping we can have a cup upset.

“That’s really what the Scottish Cup is all about – our aspiration every year is to do well in the Scottish Cup and try to get to the fourth round.

“We’ve done a lot of work again around the ground putting down the new surface and hopefully we’ll reap the benefits of that and get the chance to potentially have a big tie if we get through.

“All the lesser clubs are looking to get to the stage where the big boys come in and get a big tie.

“It’s one game at a time and we respect East Fife who are a few divisions above us.

“We take that into consideration, but we want to play our own game and hopefully we can do enough to cause an upset.”

Cup place reward for work Dee have done

Winton is pleased Banks o’ Dee get the opportunity to play in the Scottish Cup.

He believes it’s a fitting reward for the time and money which has been invested in the facilities at Spain Park in recent years to meet the SFA’s club licensing criteria.

Winton added: “It’s great to play in the Scottish Cup for Junior clubs.

“Getting your club licence from the SFA is not easy and it’s not cheap.

“But this is one of the rewards that comes out of licensing that you get into the Scottish Cup and it gives you the chance to generate some revenue after investing in your facilities to get the licence.”