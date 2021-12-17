Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North Region Junior FA cancels this weekend’s fixtures over Covid concerns

By Danny Law
December 17, 2021, 9:43 am Updated: December 17, 2021, 10:46 am
An early festive break for Banks O' Dee and the other junior teams in the north.
An early festive break for Banks O' Dee and the other junior teams in the north.

The North Region Junior FA have postponed this weekend’s fixtures.

The decision was made “in light of the on-going concerns regarding the spread of the new Covid variant across the region.”

An NRJFA spokesperson said: “Although this decision has not been taken lightly, this is based on the fact we had a number of teams travelling across the region.

“Although clubs will be carrying out protocols to minimise the risk, we have a duty of care to all our members, their families and our communities, especially at this time of year.

“With the new rules regards a 10-day isolation period, if anyone in a family tests positive this would have a big impact on Christmas family plans, which is only a week away.

“All games will be rescheduled accordingly and we hope to resume as planned on January 8.”

It was due to be the last round of fixtures of 2021 with Banks o’ Dee and Bridge of Don Thistle level on 40 points at the top of the McBookie.com Superleague, although Thistle have played six games more.

Livingston manager David Martindale said on Thursday that the Scottish Premiership two-week shutdown should be brought forward amid rising Covid cases across the country.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal