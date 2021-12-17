North Region Junior FA cancels this weekend’s fixtures over Covid concerns

An error occurred. Please try again.

The North Region Junior FA have postponed this weekend’s fixtures.

The decision was made “in light of the on-going concerns regarding the spread of the new Covid variant across the region.”

An NRJFA spokesperson said: “Although this decision has not been taken lightly, this is based on the fact we had a number of teams travelling across the region.

“Although clubs will be carrying out protocols to minimise the risk, we have a duty of care to all our members, their families and our communities, especially at this time of year.

“With the new rules regards a 10-day isolation period, if anyone in a family tests positive this would have a big impact on Christmas family plans, which is only a week away.

“All games will be rescheduled accordingly and we hope to resume as planned on January 8.”

It was due to be the last round of fixtures of 2021 with Banks o’ Dee and Bridge of Don Thistle level on 40 points at the top of the McBookie.com Superleague, although Thistle have played six games more.

Livingston manager David Martindale said on Thursday that the Scottish Premiership two-week shutdown should be brought forward amid rising Covid cases across the country.