Junior football: North teams look to advance in cup competitions

By Reporter
February 4, 2022, 6:00 am
There are some intriguing ties in the junior fixture list this weekend.
Friday evening floodlit football returns this weekend when Longside entertain Rothie Rovers in the quarter-final of the League Cup, with a 7.45 pm kick-off.

In the Quest Engineering Inter Regional Trophy third round Culter and Kirriemuir will battle it out at Crombie Park for the right to face Dyce in the last eight while Stoneywood Parkvale are at home to Dundee Violet with the victors away to Broughty Athletic.

In the second round of the North Regional Cup, East End welcome Buchanhaven Hearts to New Advocates Park, Stonehaven travel to Glentanar, Dufftown host Newmachar United and Heathryfold is the venue for Sunnybank against Montrose Roselea.

At Spain Park, Banks o’ Dee, who defeated Culter 6-0 on Wednesday night, take on  Nairn St Ninian in the last eight of the League Cup.

In the McBookie.com Superleague, Bridge of Don Thistle meet Hall Russell United at Aberdeen Sports Village, bottom club Deveronside go to Dyce, Hermes and Maud battle it out at Lochside Park and Banchory St Ternan welcome Ellon United to Milton Park.

The sole First Division encounter sees Aberdeen University play Fraserburgh United while Forres Thistle can go top in the Second Division if they win at Cruden Bay with New Elgin meeting Burghead Thistle in the other game.

All matches get under way at 2 pm.

