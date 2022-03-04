Richard Gordon: Questions as four SPFL divisions tick down, and Aberdeen look like they need 9 points from 4 games for top six place

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For most teams across the SPFL, the final quarter of the campaign starts over the weekend – and it is a measure of how competitive all four divisions are that only one outcome seems cut and dried right now.

The Premiership title race looks like going to the wire, and it would be a brave punter who confidently put any serious money at this stage on either Celtic or Rangers to lift the trophy.

Hearts are clear favourites to finish third, but that is not yet guaranteed, while the battle for European places could also go to the last day of the season. Seven teams, including the Dons, are in the mix with the split now just four games away.

It is hard to see either St Johnstone or Dundee gaining enough points to escape the danger zone, so the likelihood is it will be a straight fight between the Tayside duo to avoid automatic relegation. Both would bite your hand off for the play-off place at this stage.

The Championship is as bonkers as ever!

The top half has stretched out a little in recent weeks, but with Arbroath and Kilmarnock almost certain to have done enough to secure at least a play-off slot, two places are still up for grabs. Partick Thistle should have enough to snatch one of them, but with so many head-to-heads in store, that may yet change.

What is for sure is that Caley Thistle and Raith Rovers are going to have to quickly arrest their alarming slides if they are not to miss out.

Like the top flight, relegation from the second tier currently looks a two-horse race between Dunfermline and Queen of the South. At least one of those grand old clubs will be operating at the third level of Scottish football in 2022-23.

Despite four draws in their last five games, Cove Rangers have maintained their five-point lead over Airdrieonians at the top of League One. If they can overcome their midweek Challenge Cup disappointment and win Saturday’s north-east derby against Peterhead, that would be a major step towards the title.

Montrose are not yet out of the race, but will at least make the play-offs, with Queen’s Park and Falkirk likely to contest the remaining slot.

East Fife are clear favourites for the drop and, if they fail to haul in the sides above them, it will be sad to see a club with such a proud history in the bottom tier next season.

The one outcome we can be certain of is in League Two – where Kelty Hearts will emulate Cove Rangers by taking the crown in their debut season. The New Central Park outfit are, like Cove, an ambitious club going places, and they have been a welcome addition to the SPFL.

Below them, it will be three from four for the end of season shoot-out.

Having started to show signs of revival, Cowdenbeath now look like having to fight for their survival against the pyramid winners. While they lost back-to-back games last week, Elgin City finally ended their losing run against Stirling Albion to give themselves much-needed breathing space, which I know came as a big relief to all at Borough Briggs.

There is still much to play for across the divisions, but whatever happens, it is sure to be an enthralling conclusion to the latest crazy chapter of the game we love.

Goodwin learning which members of Aberdeen squad he can trust

Jim Goodwin was spot on with his withering assessment of Aberdeen’s performance in their 2-0 defeat at Tynecastle on Wednesday.

As has happened too often this season, the players failed to turn up and were outplayed and outfought.

The manager laid out the facts afterwards, didn’t make excuses, and voiced his displeasure. He is quickly learning which of the squad he can trust, which he sees likely to play a part in his Aberdeen team.

Right now, not too many of the current side will be featuring next season.

The priority for the moment is making the top six, and that will not be easy.

After Ibrox on Saturday afternoon – where the Dons will be hoping for a fair share of the big decisions – there are encounters with Hibernian, Dundee and Ross County. It might be they are going to have to take nine points if they are to avoid an embarrassing bottom half finish.