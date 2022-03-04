Richard Gordon: Questions as four SPFL divisions tick down, and Aberdeen look like they need 9 points from 4 games for top six place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Richard Gordon: Questions as four SPFL divisions tick down, and Aberdeen look like they need 9 points from 4 games for top six place

By Richard Gordon
March 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected at full time of the 2-0 loss at Hearts.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected at full time of the 2-0 loss at Hearts.

For most teams across the SPFL, the final quarter of the campaign starts over the weekend – and it is a measure of how competitive all four divisions are that only one outcome seems cut and dried right now.

The Premiership title race looks like going to the wire, and it would be a brave punter who confidently put any serious money at this stage on either Celtic or Rangers to lift the trophy.

Hearts are clear favourites to finish third, but that is not yet guaranteed, while the battle for European places could also go to the last day of the season. Seven teams, including the Dons, are in the mix with the split now just four games away.

It is hard to see either St Johnstone or Dundee gaining enough points to escape the danger zone, so the likelihood is it will be a straight fight between the Tayside duo to avoid automatic relegation. Both would bite your hand off for the play-off place at this stage.

The Championship is as bonkers as ever!

The top half has stretched out a little in recent weeks, but with Arbroath and Kilmarnock almost certain to have done enough to secure at least a play-off slot, two places are still up for grabs. Partick Thistle should have enough to snatch one of them, but with so many head-to-heads in store, that may yet change.

What is for sure is that Caley Thistle and Raith Rovers are going to have to quickly arrest their alarming slides if they are not to miss out.

Sam Pearson scores for Inverness against Hamilton Accies.

Like the top flight, relegation from the second tier currently looks a two-horse race between Dunfermline and Queen of the South. At least one of those grand old clubs will be operating at the third level of Scottish football in 2022-23.

Despite four draws in their last five games, Cove Rangers have maintained their five-point lead over Airdrieonians at the top of League One. If they can overcome their midweek Challenge Cup disappointment and win Saturday’s north-east derby against Peterhead, that would be a major step towards the title.

Aidan Fitzpatrick celebrates putting Queen of the South in front against Cove Rangers
Aidan Fitzpatrick celebrates putting Queen of the South in front against Cove Rangers in their midweek Challenge Cup meeting.

Montrose are not yet out of the race, but will at least make the play-offs, with Queen’s Park and Falkirk likely to contest the remaining slot.

East Fife are clear favourites for the drop and, if they fail to haul in the sides above them, it will be sad to see a club with such a proud history in the bottom tier next season.

The one outcome we can be certain of is in League Two – where Kelty Hearts will emulate Cove Rangers by taking the crown in their debut season. The New Central Park outfit are, like Cove, an ambitious club going places, and they have been a welcome addition to the SPFL.

Below them, it will be three from four for the end of season shoot-out.

Having started to show signs of revival, Cowdenbeath now look like having to fight for their survival against the pyramid winners. While they lost back-to-back games last week, Elgin City finally ended their losing run against Stirling Albion to give themselves much-needed breathing space, which I know came as a big relief to all at Borough Briggs.

There is still much to play for across the divisions, but whatever happens, it is sure to be an enthralling conclusion to the latest crazy chapter of the game we love.

Goodwin learning which members of Aberdeen squad he can trust

Jim Goodwin was spot on with his withering assessment of Aberdeen’s performance in their 2-0 defeat at Tynecastle on Wednesday.

As has happened too often this season, the players failed to turn up and were outplayed and outfought.

The manager laid out the facts afterwards, didn’t make excuses, and voiced his displeasure. He is quickly learning which of the squad he can trust, which he sees likely to play a part in his Aberdeen team.

Right now, not too many of the current side will be featuring next season.

The priority for the moment is making the top six, and that will not be easy.

After Ibrox on Saturday afternoon – where the Dons will be hoping for a fair share of the big decisions – there are encounters with Hibernian, Dundee and Ross County. It might be they are going to have to take nine points if they are to avoid an embarrassing bottom half finish.

