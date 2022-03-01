Cove Rangers see bid for SPFL Trust Trophy final ended by Queen of the South

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cove Rangers see bid for SPFL Trust Trophy final ended by Queen of the South

By Jamie Durent
March 1, 2022, 9:25 pm
Aidan Fitzpatrick celebrates putting Queen of the South in front against Cove Rangers
Aidan Fitzpatrick celebrates putting Queen of the South in front against Cove Rangers

Cove Rangers saw their bid for a first cup final in the SPFL fall short as they were beaten 1-0 by Championship side Queen of the South.

In a game the home side dominated, they were knocked out at the semi-final stage of the SPFL Trust Trophy by Aidan Fitzpatrick’s early goal and made to rue countless missed chances.

Visiting goalkeeper Josh Rae was heroic between the sticks for the Doonhamers, keeping his struggling side in the game and earning them a final berth.

They will advance to the final at the beginning of April, where they will play the winners of Wednesday’s game between Kilmarnock and Raith Rovers.

Cove made three changes from the 2-2 draw with Alloa Athletic. Stuart McKenzie, Harry Milne and Jamie Masson came out, with Kyle Gourlay, Robbie Leitch and Rory McAllister coming in.

People were still taking their seats as the first goal flashed in after 64 seconds. Ruben Soares Junior’s pass split the Cove defence and allowed Fitzpatrick to race clear, with the winger crashing his shot past Gourlay at his near post.

Cove, stung by the early blow, mustered a response, as Blair Yule’s deflected cross flashed across the face of goal and McAllister forced Rae to block at his near post.

Cove Rangers duo Mitch Megginson and Robbie Leitch
Cove Rangers duo Mitch Megginson and Robbie Leitch

Midfielder Josh Todd embarked on a winding run and shot which was gathered by Gourlay, while Rae had to be alert to parry a long-range effort from Fraser Fyvie.

So far it was a Cove Rangers team not hitting their stride. They had plenty of the ball in threatening areas, which is almost a pre-requisite when the play at the Balmoral, but the delivery was off and their passing game was only showing glimpses of its fluid best.

The shift back to their old 4-2-3-1 formation yielded greater joy in the wide areas, particularly for Yule on the right, but they were not capitalising on it.

They were left cursing their luck at times too, with Mitch Megginson denied by the post and then Rae somehow thwarting Fyvie on the rebound.

Josh Rae denies Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie
Josh Rae denies Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie

Leitch, continually urged to stay wide by manager Paul Hartley, was the next to take aim, lashing over from the edge of the box. His shot, like his team in the first-half, was not up to par.

Queens had faced Cove in two Scottish Cup ties earlier in the season and been outplayed on both occasions. The first game saw them grab two dubious goals before being pegged back twice by the Aberdeen side, while they were dumped out 3-0 in the replay at Palmerston.

There was plenty of heart and grit about this side, under the temporary care of player-manager Willie Gibson, and they were needing it to remain in this game.

McAllister flashed a header wide and Rae beat away a long-distance try from Leitch. The former Peterhead stopper kicked away a cross-shot from McAllister too, with Rae fast becoming the main obstacle between Cove and a place in the final.

They had been bereft of defensive duties for much of the game and it nearly told, as they waited for a linesman’s flag that did not come as Soares Junior broke clear. Gourlay was on hand to keep the deficit to one.

Cove Rangers' Robbie Leitch is upended by Calvin McGrory
Cove Rangers’ Robbie Leitch is upended by Calvin McGrory

Not to be outdone, Rae was at it again. A superb arcing pass from Vigurs picked out Yule in stride; he shifted his feet to get a left-footed strike away but Rae got down to turn it round the post.

Hartley threw caution to the wind, bringing on forwards Leighton McIntosh and Ola Adeyemo, with Cove finishing the game with four strikers on the pitch.

The hoards of blue shirts probed and pushed, desperate to find a way through, but the Queens rearguard held firm.

Jamie Masson lashed a shot wide as stoppage-time crept in, with the groans around the ground reflecting Cove’s fortunes on a frustrating night.

