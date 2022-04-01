Junior football: Dufftown and Dyce aim for cup final spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Junior football: Dufftown and Dyce aim for cup final spot

April 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 1, 2022, 11:50 am
Dyce travel to Dufftown's Westburn Park.
Dyce travel to Dufftown's Westburn Park.

Westburn Park stages the game of the day this weekend when Dufftown and Dyce battle it out for a place in the final of the North Regional Cup.

At Milton Park, Banchory St Ternan host Banks o’ Dee in the quarter finals of the McLeman Cup, seven days after the pair shared the spoils in a Spain Park league encounter.

In Group 1 of the Morrison Cup, Aberdeen University host pacesetters Stoneywood Parkvale with Buchanhaven Hearts travelling to Rothie Rovers, who will open their campaign.

Sunnybank visit Glentanar in Group 2 where victory would see them go top while Newmachar United are at home to Fraserburgh United, with the visitors looking to get off the mark after two defeats.

North Region Junior football: Culter line up another semi-final with win over Dyce

Burghead Thistle entertain Whitehills in Group 1 of the Elginshire Cup while leaders Forres Thistle are on the road at Islavale.

Bridge of Don Thistle will be looking to finish their McBookie.com Superleague season as a clear ‘best of the rest’ when they make the trip to Ellon United.

The Jags are currently level on points with Hermes, who have finished their campaign, behind champions Banks o’ Dee.

Elsewhere, East End face Montrose Roselea at New Advocates Park, Maud welcome Nairn St. Ninian to Pleasure Park and at Crombie Park, it’s Culter against Colony Park.

In the Second Division, Cruden Bay are at home to New Elgin with all matches kicking off at 2pm.

