Junior football: Dufftown and Dyce aim for cup final spot

Westburn Park stages the game of the day this weekend when Dufftown and Dyce battle it out for a place in the final of the North Regional Cup.

At Milton Park, Banchory St Ternan host Banks o’ Dee in the quarter finals of the McLeman Cup, seven days after the pair shared the spoils in a Spain Park league encounter.

In Group 1 of the Morrison Cup, Aberdeen University host pacesetters Stoneywood Parkvale with Buchanhaven Hearts travelling to Rothie Rovers, who will open their campaign.

Sunnybank visit Glentanar in Group 2 where victory would see them go top while Newmachar United are at home to Fraserburgh United, with the visitors looking to get off the mark after two defeats.

Burghead Thistle entertain Whitehills in Group 1 of the Elginshire Cup while leaders Forres Thistle are on the road at Islavale.

Bridge of Don Thistle will be looking to finish their McBookie.com Superleague season as a clear ‘best of the rest’ when they make the trip to Ellon United.

The Jags are currently level on points with Hermes, who have finished their campaign, behind champions Banks o’ Dee.

Elsewhere, East End face Montrose Roselea at New Advocates Park, Maud welcome Nairn St. Ninian to Pleasure Park and at Crombie Park, it’s Culter against Colony Park.

In the Second Division, Cruden Bay are at home to New Elgin with all matches kicking off at 2pm.