Scotland fan view: Big guns may not be keen but Nations League has been a worthwhile addition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Nations League has come in for a substantial amount of flak lately.

Largely from citizens of countries which view themselves as too important to be dragged into a tournament which they perceive as being of limited value and prestige.

But guess what, folks? Everything isn’t always about you.

This competition has already provided the route by which the national teams of Scotland and Hungary ended a decades-long wait to qualify for major finals, and that of North Macedonia reached a historic first.

It will write similar stories this time, with at least one side from each of Leagues B and C guaranteed to make Euro 2024. There is a giant pot of gold at the end of this rainbow for countries not normally afforded armfuls from Europe’s treasure chest.

Yes, the scheduling is not ideal. But that is not the fault of the Nations League. Blame that on FIFA’s decision to jumble the game’s calendar in order to allow the sportswashing Qatari regime to launder its reputation in crisp winter air.

And while this hectic June slate may be an inconvenience for the privileged elite for whom that engagement looms on their horizon, it is a huge deal for the majority.

The irony is, of course, that one of the main drivers of this event’s creation was growing irritation among the more powerful UEFA members at having to play so many foregone qualifiers against minnow nations. It was envisaged as a win-win that League A would provide wall-to-wall glamour fixtures whilst the rest would chase the championship carrot in recompense.

If the bleating of the loudest voices ends up bringing this entire concept down – which, history suggests, is an inevitable outcome once their avaricious minds are set – it would be yet another concession to those who least need it.