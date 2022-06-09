Nuart Aberdeen officially starts for 2022 edition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Nuart Aberdeen officially starts for 2022 edition

By Danica Ollerova
June 9, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 9, 2022, 4:42 pm
naurt aberdeen
Nuno Viegas working on his Nuart Aberdeen mural. Photo by Chris Sumner

Today – Thursday June 9 – marks the official return of Aberdeen street art festival Nuart which will once again transform grey city walls into works of art.

All 11 internationally-renowned artists have already arrived in the Granite City to work on their stunning murals, with most of them currently putting finishing touches on their artworks.

The popular festival officially takes place from today until Sunday June 12, with thousands of people expected to head into the city centre to take in all the new murals and speak to the artists themselves.

Slim Safont is in the process of creating a brand new mural on Union Plaza. Photo by Wullie Marr

The P&J entertainment team have already caught up with three Nuart creatives – Mohamed L’Ghacham, Jofre Oliveras and Jacoba Niepoort. You can watch all our video interviews here – and there’s more to come.

WATCH: Jacoba Niepoort avoids sunshine at all costs to work on Nuart mural in Aberdeen

Check out our interactive map below to see where you can find old Nuart artworks as well as locations where you can spot the 2022 artists working on their new creations.

While Nuart starts off today, the festival will be officially opened at 1pm on Saturday June 11 as part of a special Inspired Nights event.

Inspired Nights will feature music, street food, bars and creative spaces for both children and adults. The street food market, which previously took place on The Green, will bring together a wide range of food and drink traders.

It will run all weekend on Broad Street from noon until 9pm on Friday and Saturday and until 6pm on Sunday.

In addition, free walking tours around the new art installations will kick off after the official launch ceremony and run at regular times on Saturday and Sunday.

nuart aberdeen
Martin Whatson working on his mural on Ibis Hotel. Photo by Wullie Marr.

The street art festival is curated and produced by Stavanger-based arts organisation Nuart in collaboration with Aberdeen Inspired.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “Nuart Aberdeen is a festival unlike any other seen in the city, it has a mass appeal and it inspires people of all ages to enjoy art in their own way at their own pace.”

