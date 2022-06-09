Nuart Aberdeen officially starts for 2022 edition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Today – Thursday June 9 – marks the official return of Aberdeen street art festival Nuart which will once again transform grey city walls into works of art.

All 11 internationally-renowned artists have already arrived in the Granite City to work on their stunning murals, with most of them currently putting finishing touches on their artworks.

The popular festival officially takes place from today until Sunday June 12, with thousands of people expected to head into the city centre to take in all the new murals and speak to the artists themselves.

The P&J entertainment team have already caught up with three Nuart creatives – Mohamed L’Ghacham, Jofre Oliveras and Jacoba Niepoort. You can watch all our video interviews here – and there’s more to come.

Check out our interactive map below to see where you can find old Nuart artworks as well as locations where you can spot the 2022 artists working on their new creations.

While Nuart starts off today, the festival will be officially opened at 1pm on Saturday June 11 as part of a special Inspired Nights event.

Inspired Nights will feature music, street food, bars and creative spaces for both children and adults. The street food market, which previously took place on The Green, will bring together a wide range of food and drink traders.

It will run all weekend on Broad Street from noon until 9pm on Friday and Saturday and until 6pm on Sunday.

In addition, free walking tours around the new art installations will kick off after the official launch ceremony and run at regular times on Saturday and Sunday.

The street art festival is curated and produced by Stavanger-based arts organisation Nuart in collaboration with Aberdeen Inspired.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “Nuart Aberdeen is a festival unlike any other seen in the city, it has a mass appeal and it inspires people of all ages to enjoy art in their own way at their own pace.”

More on Nuart Aberdeen…