Managerial moves at Fort William as Chris Baffour is no longer in charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Managerial moves at Fort William as Chris Baffour is no longer in charge

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
September 6, 2022, 4:44 pm Updated: September 6, 2022, 5:50 pm
Chris Baffour.
Chris Baffour.

Fort William have been hit by fresh troubles with the news that manager Chris Baffour is no longer in charge.

It’s unclear at this stage what has led to the former Crawley Town coach not being in the Claggan Park hot-seat so soon after his switch north.

The North Caledonian League club, who dropped down from the Highland League at the end of last season, only appointed Baffour in the summer to replace Shadab Iftikhar, who took over last November.

Iftikhar is now technical director at Bhutanese club Thimphu City, based in Thimphu.

Shadab Iftikhar, who Chris Baffour replaced as the Fort William manager in June.

The West Highlanders, whose pitch problems led to them playing all Highland League games away from Claggan Park last term, finished bottom of the table with just one win and seven points overall.

That meant they were supposed to play in the first-ever pyramid play-off involving the Highland League against North Superleague champions Banks o’ Dee.

However, due to a player shortage, the April showdown was binned with Fort withdrawing from the double-header.

Banks o’ Dee took their place in the Highland League and Fort were accepted back in the North Caledonian League for the first time since the 1980s.

Fort adjusting to North Caley League

Fort William won their first game of the season on Saturday when they scored a 2-1 victory at Thurso.

They are due to take on St Duthus at Claggan Park in the NCL this weekend.

However, the departure of Baffour will lead to fresh headaches for the club after the ex-Crawley Town under-23 coach brought in a host of new players to compete this season. Many of the reassembled squad arrived from outside the Highlands.

Fort William FC have been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scottish Football

Aberdeen's Selina Edwards, second from left in top row, will represent Scotland at the Street Soccer Nations Cup this weekend. (Photo by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media)
Aberdeen woman grateful for playing opportunity as she prepares to represent Scotland at Street…
0
Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. Picture by Darrell Benns
North Region Junior football: Rothie Rovers boss - 'I don't think many sides will…
0
07/09/97 WORLD CUP QUALIFIER SCOTLAND v BELARUS (4-1) PITTODRIE - ABERDEEN The Scotland players observe a minute's silence in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales. From left: John Collins, Christian Dailly, Tosh McKinlay, Kevin Gallacher and Jim Leighton.; 3ab13f59-3546-46ec-9863-228f008e1ad3
Princess Diana's death sparked a political football stramash as Scotland's players headed to Aberdeen
File photo dated 24/09/11 of a football behind a goal net, as the head of the players' union said that as many as seven professional football clubs are now embroiled in the growing child sex abuse scandal, with more than 20 ex-players alleging they were victims.
Juniors: Rothie Rovers stun Dyce to reach Grill League Cup semi-final
Loch Ness are the new leaders of the North Caledonian League.
Loch Ness surge to victory against champions Invergordon to lead North Caledonian League
0
DUNDEE, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 07: Dundee Utd manager Jack Ross looks dejected at full-time during a cinch Premiership match between Dundee United and Livingston at Tannadice Stadium, on August 07, 2022, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Richard Gordon: Jack Ross' rapid decline at Dundee United was flabbergasting
Alness United manager Robert MacCormack is demanding a big performance to see off Halkirk United this weekend.
Alness United eager to maintain early high standards in North Caledonian League
0
Culter's Nikolas Wozniak, centre, with Nairn's Jack Maclean (left) and Andrew Maclean. Picture by Kami Thomson
Junior football: Culter head to Stoneywood Parkvale in the Grill League Cup
CR0028560 Banks o' Dee's new management team of (co-managers) Jamie Watt, Roy McBain, Josh Winton (coach) and head of youth development Aggie Gray. Picture of Spain Park astro pitch. Picture by Kenny Elrick 31/05/2021
Early Scottish Junior Cup exit for Banks o' Dee JFC
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
Duncan Shearer: Bojan Miovski a real team player at Aberdeen
0

More from Press and Journal

Members from Highland RFC completed a centenary cycle.
Highland Rugby Football Club smash £10,000 target cycling 100 miles celebrating 100 years
0
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber announces 'break from touring' - what it means for his Aberdeen show
0
Wildflower areas across Moray are to be expanded.
Wildflower areas and nature projects across Moray to benefit from £124,000 funding
0
Shane Strachan has been awarded position of Scriever. Supplied by National Library of Scotland.
Doric writer 'fair tricket' to be awarded position of Scots Scriever to promote language
0
A train at Montrose station.
Carmont flooding near Stonehaven disrupts Dundee to Aberdeen trains
0
Stonehaven town centre has been flooded.
All the disruption across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire amidst yellow weather warnings
0