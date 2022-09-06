Managerial moves at Fort William as Chris Baffour is no longer in charge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fort William have been hit by fresh troubles with the news that manager Chris Baffour is no longer in charge.

It’s unclear at this stage what has led to the former Crawley Town coach not being in the Claggan Park hot-seat so soon after his switch north.

The North Caledonian League club, who dropped down from the Highland League at the end of last season, only appointed Baffour in the summer to replace Shadab Iftikhar, who took over last November.

Iftikhar is now technical director at Bhutanese club Thimphu City, based in Thimphu.

The West Highlanders, whose pitch problems led to them playing all Highland League games away from Claggan Park last term, finished bottom of the table with just one win and seven points overall.

That meant they were supposed to play in the first-ever pyramid play-off involving the Highland League against North Superleague champions Banks o’ Dee.

However, due to a player shortage, the April showdown was binned with Fort withdrawing from the double-header.

Banks o’ Dee took their place in the Highland League and Fort were accepted back in the North Caledonian League for the first time since the 1980s.

Fort adjusting to North Caley League

Fort William won their first game of the season on Saturday when they scored a 2-1 victory at Thurso.

FULL TIME: Thurso 1-2 Fort William First 3 points of the 22/23 North Caledonian League season💛🖤 — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) September 3, 2022

They are due to take on St Duthus at Claggan Park in the NCL this weekend.

However, the departure of Baffour will lead to fresh headaches for the club after the ex-Crawley Town under-23 coach brought in a host of new players to compete this season. Many of the reassembled squad arrived from outside the Highlands.

Fort William FC have been contacted for comment.