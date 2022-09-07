Peterhead and Fraserburgh rail campaign in line for major funding boost The campaign group behind plans to spark a rail revival in the north-east could receive up to £250,000 after success with a funding bid. By Adele Merson September 7, 2022, 4:50 pm Updated: September 7, 2022, 8:04 pm The Campaign For North East Rail's proposals for north-east rail links. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Campaign for North East Rail Fraserburgh Peterhead rail More from Scottish politics 3 big demands from the north-east to Liz Truss as she settles in to… Islands GP warns residents will suffer in cost-of-living crisis Ian Blackford blasts 'Truss tax' energy plans at first Prime Minister's Questions encounter Decision on £200m north-east rail improvement scheme delayed - 14 years after pledge 0 7 ways Nicola Sturgeon promises to tackle cost of living as rent freeze announced Liz Truss and Boris Johnson take separate private flights to see the Queen at… Liz Truss is the new prime minister - here's what people across the north… 0 Freeports: Politicians from both parties of government press case for double north victory Liz Truss wins Tory leadership contest to become prime minister Nicola Sturgeon warns of Liz Truss 'disaster' as UK ministers eye independence roadblock More from Press and Journal REVIEW: Rich Hall brings a north-east style hoedown to the Tivoli Theatre 0 Jail for dealer caught with £10,000 of Class A drugs in BMW Tenant satisfaction declines in Orkney as goodwill seen during pandemic fades 0 No 'magic bullet' to solve transport issues for patients in Burghead and Hopeman facing… 0 Highland hotel under new family ownership after £450,000-plus sale 0 International Literacy Day: Why this expert wants to put Biff, Chip and Kipper books… 0