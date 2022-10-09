Shoot-out success for St Duthus against brave Clach as Invergordon also book cup final spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Shoot-out success for St Duthus against brave Clach as Invergordon also book cup final spot

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
St Duthus and Invergordon will meet in this season's Football Times Cup final.
St Duthus and Invergordon will meet in this season's Football Times Cup final.

Local rivals St Duthus and Invergordon will contest this season’s Football Times Cup final – but they both had to dig deep to get there.

Clachnacuddin A side, who only joined the North Caledonian League this year, put in a brilliant show as they drew 2-2 with Tain Saints.

Ben Bruce put St Duthus ahead early on, but Troy Cooper levelled for the young Lilywhites on 12 minutes.

Former Caley Thistle star Ross Tokely restored Alan Geegan side’s advantage, but Kieran Syrjanen equalised to take the game to penalties.

Saints, who won the North Caledonian Cup in April, ensured they would contest the final as they triumphed 5-4 on penalties.

League champions Invergordon had to come from a goal down, but emerged with a 3-1 victory in their home semi-final against league leaders Loch Ness.

Shane Carling’s visitors got their noses in front thanks to Phil MacDonald’s 21st minute opener.

Late first half goals from Benjamin Kelly and Ruaridh Patience turned the tie in Invergordon’s favour and Jordan Knight netted a crucial third goal 10 minutes into the second half.

A new name will be on the trophy, with holders Thurso knocked out by Saints in the last round. The date and venue is to be confirmed.

Orkney thump stunned Golspie 6-1

Despite bowing out of the cup, it wasn’t all bad news for Loch Ness as they remain the front-runners in the league.

That’s because perfect starters Golspie Sutherland crashed to a stunning 6-1 home defeat against Orkney.

Incredibly, two goals from Toby MacLeod and one each from Owen Rendall, Gregor Dowell and James Pickles had the islanders cruising 5-0 at the break.

Joe Wilson made is six early in the second half before Billy Cairns’ reply was a mere consolation for the shell-shocked champions of two years ago.

They do, however, lie just one point behind top-spot, with Orkney now third, but six points away from first position.

Nairn County kids earn battling draw

Inverness Athletic could have gone third had they won, but they were held 3-3 by hosts Nairn County A in a cracker.

The North Kessock-based side got off to the ideal start as goals from Aidan Hersee and Dean Allison had them 2-0 ahead at the interval.

However, Stuart Finnie’s youngsters stormed back to level with replies from Ciaran Young and Ross Peters.

Inverness regained their advantage when Luke Mackay nudged them 3-2 ahead.

However, Nairn never gave up and a late Young penalty earned them a point to keep them in 11th position.

Anglers hit goal trail to rock Bridge

The biggest winners of the weekend were Halkirk United as their 8-1 rout of basement side Bonar Bridge lifted them to mid-table.

The struggling hosts, who had two men sent off, took the lead through Bruce Urquhart on 21 minutes, but a Steven Anderson goal and Ben Sinclair made it 2-1 at the break for United.

And the Anglers roared to victory as Kuba Koziol’s double, and goals from Innes MacIntosh, Hasheem Bremner and one more each from Sinclair and Anderson ramped the result up to 8-1.

Five-star Alness rise to fifth position

Alness United can be happy with their work too as they recorded an impressive 5-0 victory at Thurso to move up to fifth spot.

Both teams were on six points before a ball was kicked and Callum Coli bagged the only goal of the first half.

Jude Fraser added a second just after the restart and a brace from Alexander Mackay and a late goal from Michael Mckenzie earned United a fine result on the road.

Saturday’s league fixtures (all 2pm starts) – Clach A v Alness United, Bonar Bridge v Inverness Athletic, St Duthus v Thurso, Fort William v Nairn County A, Golspie Sutherland v Loch Ness, Halkirk United v Invergordon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish Football

Scotland manager Steve Clarke. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: Scotland's penchant for big results will be tested by Euro 2024 qualifying…
Scotland manager Steve Clarke salutes the Tartan Army. Image: SNS
Scotland to face former champions Spain and Norway in Euro 2024 qualifiers
Rachel Corsie and Abigail Harrison of Scotland celebrate at full-time against Austria.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women's 28 minutes of composure v Austria leaves us confident for…
Clach reserve team manager Paul Maclennan. Image: Clach FC
Clach starlets aiming for Football Times Cup final after two key away wins
Picture of Stonehaven's Keith Horne being tackled by Stoneywood Parkvale's Liam Bain. Image: Kenny Elrick
Junior football: Stoneywood Parkvale on Scottish Cup duty while Culter take on Hermes in…
The SPFL Trust Trophy is now at the last 16 stage.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Caley Thistle and Elgin City discover fourth-round opponents
Culter celebrating winning the Grill League Cup final. Picture by Kenny Elrick
North Region Junior football: Culter staff delighted after Grill League Cup success gets trophy…
Culter celebrating winning the Grill League Cup final. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Culter are Grill League Cup winners following one-sided final
Shane Carling.
North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness strike late to defeat Fort William
Sky Sports cameras before a cinch Premiership match between Motherwell and Rangers. The broadcaster has struck a deal to screen Scottish Women's Premier League (SWPL) games for the first time.
Rachel Corsie: Sky deal looks game-changing for Scottish women's football - just look what…

Most Read

1
A black and white image of a young Bill MacDowell and a colour photo of him now
The Renee and Andrew MacRae case: Four statements from a killer
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman attacked and robbed man who took her in for cup of tea
3
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood warnings issued for Stonehaven and Orkney at high tide
4
Lisa Williams defends her world champion status in Carrbridge. Image: James Ross.
Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second…
5
Dundee United's Aziz Behich makes it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Tannadice.
‘That was a shambles’ – Aberdeen fans react to painful 4-0 defeat by Dundee…
6
Attendees gathered for a group photo after the meeting in Krakatoa bar. Image: Cameron Roy / DC Thomson.
‘It needs a positive attitude’: Hundreds gather in attempt to save Belmont Filmhouse

More from Press and Journal

Nicola Sturgeon: Scottish independence will improve relations with rest of UK
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Lawyer Malcolm Gunnyeon joins Brodies from Dentons Picture shows; Clare Bone and Malcolm Gunnyeon, new partners at Brodies.. don't know. Supplied by Brodies Date; Unknown
Leading Aberdeen lawyer moves from Dentons to Brodies
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen Chamber/British Chambers survey findings on how firms are dealing with inflation and cost-of-doing business Picture shows; Inflation/Scotland flag image. n/a. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 09/10/2022
Inflation hitting north-east faster as three-quarters of firms plan to raise prices before the…
To go with story by Andrew Dykes. Blaze Manufacturing Picture shows; Stuart White, Ann Johnson and Howard Johnson of Blaze.. -. Supplied by Blaze Manufacturing Date; 04/10/2022
Jobs boost as Aberdeenshire safety firm Blaze fires up new strategy
Jonny Hayes in action against Dundee United.
Jonny Hayes 'embarrassed' by Aberdeen's 4-0 defeat at bottom club Dundee United
Post Thumbnail
Bond brothers put Scottish airline Loganair up for sale
Grady McGrath celebrates after sealing Brechin's 3-0 victory at Brora. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Grady McGrath hails Brechin City fitness after victory at Brora Rangers
Picture of Keith's Kieran Mooney clearing the ball away from Formartine's Kieran Lawrence. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Kieran Mooney hits hat-trick for Keith; Rothes edge Vale; Huntly overcome Nairn County
Leanchoil Hospital.
Leanchoil Hospital project, cabins at new distillery and new floodlighting approved at tennis court
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – homophobic soldiers and a BMX bandit

Editor's Picks