Loch Ness not getting carried away despite healthy lead at top of North Caledonian League

By Andy Skinner
December 16, 2022, 11:45 am
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.

Shane Carling insists Loch Ness’ position at the top of the North Caledonian League counts for nothing as they approach the new year.

Loch Ness are due to play their final fixture of 2022 on Saturday, although their home fixture against Fort William is subject to a pitch inspection at King George V Park in Fortrose.

Carling’s side have enjoyed a fine start to the season having dropped just four points from their opening 14 matches.

They hold a 10-point lead over nearest challengers St Duthus, who have two games in hand.

It is the same position Loch Ness held at this stage last season, before they ultimately lost out on the title to Invergordon.

Carling says his side still have it all to do in the remaining 10 games of the campaign.

He said: “We have had a great run up to Christmas.

Loch Ness’ home ground, King George V Park in Fortrose.

“We were in this situation last year as well, when we were top of the league by a number of points.

“That two week break can mess a lot of things up – you don’t know how you are going to react when you come back.

“I think we lost four games after Christmas last year, we had a lot of boys missing and we did struggle.

“If the teams below us win their games in hand they will be four points behind us, and we’ve still to play them.

“Right now, where we are in the league means absolutely nothing.

“We’ve still got 10 league games left, so there’s a long way to go. We will stay focused on each game as it comes, and keep working hard.”

Game against Fort remains in balance

The cold weather has cast doubt over whether this weekend’s game will take place.

Carling is eager for the game to go ahead, as his side looks to build on a run of four straight wins.

He added: “Through the season so far, I have given the boys targets and we have always got past them.

“The target we are working towards is the last five games up until Christmas.

“We now have one more game to go before Christmas, against a former Highland League team.

“They are a very good side with some cracking players. We beat them 2-1 at the start of the season, which went down to the last minute.

“It’s a game we are definitely capable of winning.

“If it goes ahead it will certainly be a hard game – probably just as hard as Invergordon and Halkirk, if not even harder.

“We have plenty boys available, and a strong squad for it, so we just need to wait and see if the game goes ahead.

“We haven’t been beaten in the league at Fortrose yet, so I don’t think many teams want to come up to play us when they see that record.”

Derby fixtures aplenty in weekend card

St Duthus are looking to keep up the pressure on Loch Ness, and they face a crucial fixture when they make the trip to third placed Inverness Athletic.

Alness United make the short trip to face champions Invergordon in one of a number of derby fixtures, with Thurso hosting Halkirk United in an all-Caithness encounter.

Nairn County and Clachnacuddin’s reserve sides will face each other at Nairn Academy, while bottom side Bonar Bridge take on Golspie Sutherland.

