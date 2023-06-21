‘We are building something special’ says John McGinn as Scotland close in on Euro 2024 qualification

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

‘We are building something special’ says John McGinn as Scotland close in on Euro 2024 qualification

Scotland midfielder offered to help ground-staff clear the Hampden pitch of water ahead of Georgia qualifier.

By Sean Wallace
Scotland's Callum McGregor celebrates with John McGinn (second from right) after making it 1-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS
Scotland's Callum McGregor celebrates with John McGinn (second from right) after making it 1-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS

Midfielder John McGinn believes Scotland are building “something special” as they close in on Euro 2024 qualification.

The Scots proudly top qualifying Group A in the race to reach the finals in Germany next summer.

Aston Villa star McGinn admits the Scots are now “within touching distance” of qualifying for the Euros.

A 2-0 win against Georgia at Hampden made it a flawless four wins from four qualifying games for the in-form Scots.

It is the first time a Scotland team has won the first four matches of a qualifying campaign.

That record breaking defeat of Georgia was secured in what McGinn described as “the most surreal night of my life.”

The game was suspended for more than 90 minutes due to a heavily flooded pitch following torrential rainfall in Glasgow.

Scotland’s John McGinn celebrates after the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group A defeat of Georgia. Image: PA

McGinn, 28, said: “I feel we are building something special.

“The togetherness is incredible and it’s brilliant to come away and be a part of this team.

“This team is maturing and growing all the time.

“We are getting more savvy.

“Beating Georgia was a huge win as they are a decent team.

“It was about getting the job done.”

Scotland’s John McGinn (left) and Georgia’s Lasha Dvali battle for the ball. Image: PA

‘We have got ourselves within touching distance’

At the midway point in the qualifying campaign Scotland hold an eight point lead on nearest challengers Norway and Georgia, who have a game in hand.

The Scots are nine points clear of Spain although the recently crowned Nations League champions have played two games fewer.

Scotland are one of only four nations to boast a 100 per cent Euro 2024 qualifying record so far.

The other nations are beaten 2022 World Cup finalists France, England and Portugal.

Scotland’s Callum McGregor celebrates after making it 1-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS

McGinn said: “It’s hard not to get excited.

“Obviously after the result in Oslo (2-1 win against Norway) we were trying to stay as calm as possible.

“We just want to do something we’ve never done before and that’s to qualify as soon as possible.

“We have got ourselves within touching distance.”

McGinn wanted to help clear pitch

Scotland were a goal up after six minutes courtesy of a Callum McGregor strike – but soon after the game was suspended by referee Istvan Vad.

Ground-staff and ball boys then frantically took to the pitch with brushes and rollers to clear the excess water.

McGinn revealed he even offered to help clear the water but was informed he couldn’t as the effort would tire him out.

The surface failed a pitch inspection after a 20 minute delay and again the ground-staff worked furiously to disperse the water.

Hampden’s pitch finally passed a second inspection with kick-off scheduled for 9.15pm after the players had warmed up again.

Pitch staff brush water off the Hampden pitch during a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Georgia. Image: SNS

McGinn said: “The ground staff and everyone involved did an amazing job clearing the pitch.

“I wanted to give them a hand, but we weren’t allowed.

“It might have helped because it was painful to watch but I was told it might tire me out.

“The whole period was strange, it was the most surreal night of my life.

“The message was to concentrate but it wasn’t easy.

“It was difficult. If I am honest, I was pretty hungry by the end because we hadn’t had anything to eat since 4.30pm.

“It was nothing you’d ever prepared for but I thought we dealt with it as best we could.”

‘Georgia were obviously trying to get it changed’

The chaos continued as Georgia did not come out onto the pitch for the rescheduled 9.15pm kick-off time.

Scotland waited on the pitch, frustrated.

Finally it was confirmed there would be another 15 minute delay with the game starting at 9.30pm.

It eventually resumed at 9.33pm – more than 90 minutes after play had been suspended.

Scotland’s Scott McTominay celebrates after making it 2-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS

McGinn said: “It was an absolutely mental night.

“I think there was a real sense that the game wouldn’t start.

“The subs were giving us bad news, that the ball wasn’t bouncing.

“Fair play to every single one of the supporters, it was them I felt for.

“It was fine for us, we were getting shelter and everything we needed.

“There were a lot of mixed messages.

“They (Georgia) were obviously trying to get it changed or moved because we had just scored.

“I can in a way understand why they were wanting it off, they’d just conceded and we’d have probably have done the same thing.

“But it became clear the game was going on and even then they were at it.

“Eventually the officials brought them out and the game went ahead.

“In the end common sense prevailed because in my opinion the game could have started a little bit earlier.”

Conversation