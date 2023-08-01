Rangers legends make special trip to coach kids in Thurso

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rangers legends make special trip to coach kids in Thurso

More than 100 youngsters get first-hand sessions, led by former Aberdeen and Scotland star Alex McLeish and ex-Gers defender Marvin Andrews.

By Paul Chalk
At the back of this group with the kids ages from six to nine are, from left: Dylan Davidson, Rachael Prideuex and Liam Mackinnon, who are young leaders from High Life Highland, beside Rangers coach Allan Milne, Alex McLeish, Marvin Andrews and Rangers coach Connor Wright. Images: Alyn Gunn/Thurso Football Academy
Alex McLeish and Marvin Andrews paid a visit to the Thurso Football Academy as part of the far north group’s 10th anniversary celebrations.

Former Rangers manager McLeish and ex-player Andrews were joined by coaches Allan Milne and Connor Wright to deliver coaching to youngsters at the Naver pitch in Thurso on behalf of the Ibrox club’s soccer academy.

McLeish, who is also an Aberdeen legend and former Scotland boss, was on hand as more than 100 kids attended the event.

The best players of the camp were Aria Dewhurst and Harvey Henderson (three-to-fives), Brodie Swanson and Thomas Nicholson (six-to-nines) and Angus Mackay and Rory Hollas (10s-15s).

Alex McLeish and Marvin Andrews at Thurso Football Academy
Alex McLeish and Marvin Andrews.

At night, at the town’s Weigh Inn Hotel, McLeish was the guest in front of more than 100 attendees as he spoke about winning the league as Rangers boss on “helicopter Sunday” in 2005 when his team’s dramatic victory at Hibs saw the title grasped from Celtic, who lost at Motherwell, prompting a change of direction for the trophy. He described that day as the most “spine-tingling ” moment of his life.

In terms of his playing days, he said his undoubted highlight was winning the 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup against Real Madrid with Aberdeen.

Rangers coaches at Thurso Football Academy.
Rangers coaches Connor Wright, left, and Allan Milne, right, either side of Alex McLeish and Marvin Andrews with the three-to-five-year-olds at Thurso Football Academy.

McLeish praises academy’s set-up

McLeish praised the set-up in Thurso and enjoyed his visit.

He said: “I had a terrific stay in Thurso with Marvin, and I was delighted to see the Thurso Football Academy in full swing, going through the age levels.

Alex McLeish with Alyn Gunn
Alex McLeish with Alyn Gunn, head of coaching at Thurso Football Academy.

“Alyn (Gunn, head of the academy) and his team deserve great credit in providing the lovely venue for the local youngsters, not forgettting two great young Rangers coaches Allan and Connor for putting on the sessions for the enthusiastic and excited kids.”

McLeish arrival was worth the wait

Gunn was thrilled to have landed the big-name duo as the latest top ex-professionals to coach youngsters, following the likes of Colin Hendry, Mark Hateley, Theo ten Caat and Brian Irvine.

He said: “As part of Thurso Football Academy‘s 10th year celebrations, it was fantastic to be able to welcome a Scottish footballing legend in Alex McLeish to Thurso.

“It was actually 17 years in the making from when I first asked him to come north and I am delighted with how both the football coaching and the dinner went.

“Marvin was a guest for the event however he never fails to disappoint, and everyone was delighted with his antics as he sang on the stage.

“I’d like to thank all sponsors who have supported this event.”