Rangers legends make special trip to coach kids in Thurso

Alex McLeish and Marvin Andrews paid a visit to the Thurso Football Academy as part of the far north group’s 10th anniversary celebrations.

Former Rangers manager McLeish and ex-player Andrews were joined by coaches Allan Milne and Connor Wright to deliver coaching to youngsters at the Naver pitch in Thurso on behalf of the Ibrox club’s soccer academy.

McLeish, who is also an Aberdeen legend and former Scotland boss, was on hand as more than 100 kids attended the event.

The best players of the camp were Aria Dewhurst and Harvey Henderson (three-to-fives), Brodie Swanson and Thomas Nicholson (six-to-nines) and Angus Mackay and Rory Hollas (10s-15s).

At night, at the town’s Weigh Inn Hotel, McLeish was the guest in front of more than 100 attendees as he spoke about winning the league as Rangers boss on “helicopter Sunday” in 2005 when his team’s dramatic victory at Hibs saw the title grasped from Celtic, who lost at Motherwell, prompting a change of direction for the trophy. He described that day as the most “spine-tingling ” moment of his life.

In terms of his playing days, he said his undoubted highlight was winning the 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup against Real Madrid with Aberdeen.

McLeish praises academy’s set-up

McLeish praised the set-up in Thurso and enjoyed his visit.

He said: “I had a terrific stay in Thurso with Marvin, and I was delighted to see the Thurso Football Academy in full swing, going through the age levels.

“Alyn (Gunn, head of the academy) and his team deserve great credit in providing the lovely venue for the local youngsters, not forgettting two great young Rangers coaches Allan and Connor for putting on the sessions for the enthusiastic and excited kids.”

McLeish arrival was worth the wait

Gunn was thrilled to have landed the big-name duo as the latest top ex-professionals to coach youngsters, following the likes of Colin Hendry, Mark Hateley, Theo ten Caat and Brian Irvine.

He said: “As part of Thurso Football Academy‘s 10th year celebrations, it was fantastic to be able to welcome a Scottish footballing legend in Alex McLeish to Thurso.

“It was actually 17 years in the making from when I first asked him to come north and I am delighted with how both the football coaching and the dinner went.

“Marvin was a guest for the event however he never fails to disappoint, and everyone was delighted with his antics as he sang on the stage.

“I’d like to thank all sponsors who have supported this event.”