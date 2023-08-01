Ross County reportedly on trail of Arsenal striker to further fire up front

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County reportedly on trail of Arsenal striker to further fire up front

Loan move for Nathan Butler-Oyedeji might be on cards - as three clubs battle for the 20-year-old's services

By Paul Chalk
Arsenal striker Nathan Butler -Oyedeji. Image: Joe Toth/Shutterstock
Arsenal striker Nathan Butler -Oyedeji. Image: Joe Toth/Shutterstock

Ross County are in the chase to land a loan move for Arsenal striker Nathan Butler-Oyedeji.

The 20-year-old has been told by the London giants he can secure a short-term switch in a bid to get game-time.

And Football Insider reports on Tuesday that Scottish Premiership County are one of three sides in the mix to sign him, along with English League One clubs Cheltenham Town and Cambridge United.

Staggies manager Malky Mackay, whose team are preparing to kick off their league season at champions Celtic this Saturday, has bolstered his squad following their brush with relegation in June.

Defender and striker on the radar

They needed a great escape in their play-off final against Championship opponents Partick Thistle to stay up.

Seven new recruits have checked in to the Global Energy Stadium, including St Mirren forward Eamonn Brophy, while January signing Simon Murray has been flying up top, scoring six goals in four Viaplay Cup ties.

County are keen to add a centre half to their ranks, but a move for Butler-Oyedeji would enhance their attacking options ahead of their 10th Premiership season in 11 years.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS Group

Butler-Oyedeji has yet to make a first-team breakthrough at the English Premier League Gunners, although has twice been in their matchday squad.

The report explains sides in Belgium, Denmark and in the German 2.Bundesliga “have made enquiries about the versatile attacker – who can lead the line and play on both flanks”.

Last season, Butler-Oyedeji made 11 appearances for Accrington Stanley, who dropped down to League Two by the end of the campaign.

Player poised for second loan switch

Arsenal feel another loan deal would be the right decision for the next stage of his development.

He would be the second loanee arriving from London to Dingwall this summer, following AFC Wimbledon’s Will Nightingale joining until the New Year.

County scored 13 goals over their four Viaplay Cup ties as they advanced to a second-round to away to Championship Airdrie.

However, Mackay felt they should have been even more clinical at times in front of goal.

