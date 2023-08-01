Ross County reportedly on trail of Arsenal striker to further fire up front

Ross County are in the chase to land a loan move for Arsenal striker Nathan Butler-Oyedeji.

The 20-year-old has been told by the London giants he can secure a short-term switch in a bid to get game-time.

And Football Insider reports on Tuesday that Scottish Premiership County are one of three sides in the mix to sign him, along with English League One clubs Cheltenham Town and Cambridge United.

Staggies manager Malky Mackay, whose team are preparing to kick off their league season at champions Celtic this Saturday, has bolstered his squad following their brush with relegation in June.

Defender and striker on the radar

They needed a great escape in their play-off final against Championship opponents Partick Thistle to stay up.

Seven new recruits have checked in to the Global Energy Stadium, including St Mirren forward Eamonn Brophy, while January signing Simon Murray has been flying up top, scoring six goals in four Viaplay Cup ties.

County are keen to add a centre half to their ranks, but a move for Butler-Oyedeji would enhance their attacking options ahead of their 10th Premiership season in 11 years.

Butler-Oyedeji has yet to make a first-team breakthrough at the English Premier League Gunners, although has twice been in their matchday squad.

The report explains sides in Belgium, Denmark and in the German 2.Bundesliga “have made enquiries about the versatile attacker – who can lead the line and play on both flanks”.

Last season, Butler-Oyedeji made 11 appearances for Accrington Stanley, who dropped down to League Two by the end of the campaign.

Player poised for second loan switch

Arsenal feel another loan deal would be the right decision for the next stage of his development.

He would be the second loanee arriving from London to Dingwall this summer, following AFC Wimbledon’s Will Nightingale joining until the New Year.

County scored 13 goals over their four Viaplay Cup ties as they advanced to a second-round to away to Championship Airdrie.

However, Mackay felt they should have been even more clinical at times in front of goal.