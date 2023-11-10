Junior football: Hermes and Rothie Rovers face tough tasks in Scottish Junior Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Junior football: Hermes and Rothie Rovers face tough tasks in Scottish Junior Cup

The north-east sides are hoping to join Stonehaven in the third round of the competition.

By Dave Macdermid
Hermes beat Stonehaven 2-0 to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table
Hermes in action against Stonehaven. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Hermes and Rothie Rovers will attempt to join Stonehaven in the third round of the Scottish Junior Cup, with both clubs facing tough home ties this Saturday.

At Lochside Park, Hermes face Ayrshire’s Hurlford United, who thumped Tayport 6-0 last weekend in the previous round.

Manager Steve Watson said: “It’s another difficult tie, but we’re at home, where we fancy our chances irrespective of the opposition.

“We know we’ll have to be at our best and maybe get a wee slice of luck, but I really believe in this squad.

“Callum Youngson and Jack Craig are carrying knocks and we’ll make a decision on them at the last minute, while Gafar Abari is cup-tied, having played in the competition when he was on loan at Sunnybank.”

Shotts Bon Accord make the journey north to Rothienorman, having beaten St. Roch’s on penalty kicks in round two.

Rothie Rovers boss Kevin Beaton said: “We’re really excited about this one and we know it’s going to very tough.

“Last week’s defeat was disappointing, and our first since August, but training has been very good this week.

“We’ve a couple of contacts down their way and Frasereburgh played them in the first round so we’ll have a good idea as to how they’ll set up.

“Although we’ll be without Jamie McKinnon at the back, Craig Smith, Sam McAlley and Phil Watt are all available and we may have a new signing in place which would be a big boost.”

Both ties get under way at 2 pm.

Close contest expected at Crombie Park

Game of the day in the McBookie.com Premier League is at Crombie Park where Culter welcome Bridge of Don Thistle in a repeat of last month’s Grill League Cup final, won by Lee Youngson’s men on a penalty shootout.

Sunnybank can move up to second in the table with victory over Nairn St Ninian at Showfield while East End, on the lookout for a new manager following Stuart Whicher’s decision to step down, welcome Maud to New Advocates Park.

At College Park, it’s Fraserburgh United versus Newmachar United, Stonehaven travel to Colony Park and Stoneywood Parkvale entertain Buchanhaven Hearts at Stauff Park.

Runaway Championship leaders Banks o’ Dee JFC are at Spain Park where Dufftown are the visitors with Burghead Thistle, in second, on the road at New Elgin and third placed Forres Thistle at home to Longside, who are just a point behind them.

Hall Russell United host Banchory St. Ternan, Islavale are at Whitehills, Cruden Bay are at home to Deveronside and, at Woodside, it’s Glentanar against Lossiemouth United with all league matches kicking off at 1.30 pm.

