Junior football: Hermes and Rothie Rovers face tough tasks in Scottish Junior Cup

Hermes and Rothie Rovers will attempt to join Stonehaven in the third round of the Scottish Junior Cup, with both clubs facing tough home ties this Saturday.

At Lochside Park, Hermes face Ayrshire’s Hurlford United, who thumped Tayport 6-0 last weekend in the previous round.

Manager Steve Watson said: “It’s another difficult tie, but we’re at home, where we fancy our chances irrespective of the opposition.

“We know we’ll have to be at our best and maybe get a wee slice of luck, but I really believe in this squad.

“Callum Youngson and Jack Craig are carrying knocks and we’ll make a decision on them at the last minute, while Gafar Abari is cup-tied, having played in the competition when he was on loan at Sunnybank.”

Shotts Bon Accord make the journey north to Rothienorman, having beaten St. Roch’s on penalty kicks in round two.

Rothie Rovers boss Kevin Beaton said: “We’re really excited about this one and we know it’s going to very tough.

“Last week’s defeat was disappointing, and our first since August, but training has been very good this week.

“We’ve a couple of contacts down their way and Frasereburgh played them in the first round so we’ll have a good idea as to how they’ll set up.

“Although we’ll be without Jamie McKinnon at the back, Craig Smith, Sam McAlley and Phil Watt are all available and we may have a new signing in place which would be a big boost.”

Both ties get under way at 2 pm.

Close contest expected at Crombie Park

Game of the day in the McBookie.com Premier League is at Crombie Park where Culter welcome Bridge of Don Thistle in a repeat of last month’s Grill League Cup final, won by Lee Youngson’s men on a penalty shootout.

Sunnybank can move up to second in the table with victory over Nairn St Ninian at Showfield while East End, on the lookout for a new manager following Stuart Whicher’s decision to step down, welcome Maud to New Advocates Park.

At College Park, it’s Fraserburgh United versus Newmachar United, Stonehaven travel to Colony Park and Stoneywood Parkvale entertain Buchanhaven Hearts at Stauff Park.

Runaway Championship leaders Banks o’ Dee JFC are at Spain Park where Dufftown are the visitors with Burghead Thistle, in second, on the road at New Elgin and third placed Forres Thistle at home to Longside, who are just a point behind them.

Hall Russell United host Banchory St. Ternan, Islavale are at Whitehills, Cruden Bay are at home to Deveronside and, at Woodside, it’s Glentanar against Lossiemouth United with all league matches kicking off at 1.30 pm.