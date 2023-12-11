Junior football: Stonehaven’s Scottish Cup run comes to an end

For the second weekend in succession, the weather played a major part in proceedings with only seven matches in the scheduled card surviving.

Stonehaven’s Scottish Junior Cup run came to an end when Anthony Brady’s 53rd minute counter saw West of Scotland Premier League St Cadoc’s progress to the quarter-finals by a single goal at Glenury Park.

Hive manager Martyn Rollo had no complaints.

He said: “It was a close game and we played some good stuff.

“However, they’re a quality outfit with a lot of senior experience in their squad and, in the end, that made the difference to see them over the line.”

Dee progress in North Regional Cup

Efforts from Josh Robb, Robbie Campbell, Scott Milne and Harry Woods gave Banks o’ Dee JFC victory over Stoneywood Parkvale in the second round of the North Regional Cup.

Spain Park boss Mark Robb was happy to be through to the next round.

He said: “It was a good game and for us we played particularly well in the first half and it could have been more than two at the interval.

“To be fair to Stoneywood, they fought away and never gave up but we changed things a bit in the second half to give some players more game time but I thought we thoroughly deserved the victory.

“Competing against Premier League teams is where we want to be and we’re demonstrating that we can compete and promotion is our number one aim this season.

“We’re away to Newmachar United this Saturday before the break and that is always a tough place to go so it will be another challenge but one that we’re looking forward to.”

Progress for Deveronside while Culter hit Glentanar for 11

Owen Christie’s hat-trick and Kieran Anderson counter saw Deveronside triumph 4-1 at New Elgin in the opening round of the Quest Engineering Cup and in the second stage of the same competition, Culter had no fewer than 10 different names on the scoresheet as they crushed Glentanar 11-0 at Crombie Park with Cammy Fraser (2), Ciaran Bloomer, Craig Anderson, Craig MacAskill, Elliot Duff, Jack Henderson, Liam Todd, Ross Clark, Scott Kerr and William Mathers all finding the net.

In the McBookie.com Premier League, Sam Muirhead’s brace and singles from Liam Burnett and Paul Napier gave Bridge of Don Thistle a 4-1 win over Nairn St Ninian at Aberdeen Sports village with Logan Hallam on target for Saints.

At Heathryfold, Jack Craigie’s late equaliser saw Sunnybank clinch a share of the spoils after Callum Robertson had given Buchanhaven Hearts the lead.

In the only Championship match to go ahead, Kris Duncan (2), Euan Simpson, Cammy Grant, Murdo Reid and Jake Logan scored for Dufftown as they won 6-2 at bottom of the table Cruden Bay.