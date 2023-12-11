Junior football: Stonehaven’s Scottish Cup run comes to an end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Junior football: Stonehaven’s Scottish Cup run comes to an end

St Cadoc's edge Martyn Rollo's side with 1-0 win at Glenury Park

By Reporter
Hermes and Stonehaven players
Stonehaven's Scottish Junior Cup campaign was ended by St Cadoc's. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

For the second weekend in succession, the weather played a major part in proceedings with only seven matches in the scheduled card surviving.

Stonehaven’s Scottish Junior Cup run came to an end when Anthony Brady’s 53rd minute counter saw West of Scotland Premier League St Cadoc’s progress to the quarter-finals by a single goal at Glenury Park.

Hive manager Martyn Rollo had no complaints.

He said: “It was a close game and we played some good stuff.

“However, they’re a quality outfit with a lot of senior experience in their squad and, in the end, that made the difference to see them over the line.”

Dee progress in North Regional Cup

Efforts from Josh Robb, Robbie Campbell, Scott Milne and Harry Woods gave Banks o’ Dee JFC victory over Stoneywood Parkvale in the second round of the North Regional Cup.

Spain Park boss Mark Robb was happy to be through to the next round.

He said: “It was a good game and for us we played particularly well in the first half and it could have been more than two at the interval.

“To be fair to Stoneywood, they fought away and never gave up but we changed things a bit in the second half to give some players more game time but I thought we thoroughly deserved the victory.

“Competing against Premier League teams is where we want to be and we’re demonstrating that we can compete and promotion is our number one aim this season.

“We’re away to Newmachar United this Saturday before the break and that is always a tough place to go so it will be another challenge but one that we’re looking forward to.”

Progress for Deveronside while Culter hit Glentanar for 11

Owen Christie’s hat-trick and  Kieran Anderson counter saw Deveronside triumph 4-1 at New Elgin in the opening round of the Quest Engineering Cup and in the second stage of the same competition, Culter had no fewer than 10 different names on the scoresheet as they crushed Glentanar 11-0 at Crombie Park with Cammy Fraser (2), Ciaran Bloomer, Craig Anderson, Craig MacAskill, Elliot Duff, Jack Henderson, Liam Todd, Ross Clark, Scott Kerr and William Mathers all finding the net.

In the McBookie.com Premier League, Sam Muirhead’s brace and singles from Liam Burnett and Paul Napier gave Bridge of Don Thistle a 4-1 win over Nairn St Ninian at Aberdeen Sports village with Logan Hallam on target for Saints.

At Heathryfold, Jack Craigie’s late equaliser saw Sunnybank clinch a share of the spoils after Callum Robertson had given Buchanhaven Hearts the lead.

In the only Championship match to go ahead, Kris Duncan (2), Euan Simpson, Cammy Grant, Murdo Reid and Jake Logan scored for Dufftown as they won 6-2 at bottom of the table Cruden Bay.

