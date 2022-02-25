Aberdeen Women’s impressive form should make teams hate playing at Balmoral Stadium, says Chloe Gover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Women’s impressive form should make teams hate playing at Balmoral Stadium, says Chloe Gover

By Sophie Goodwin
February 25, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 25, 2022, 5:03 pm
Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover in SWPL 1 action. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover reckons teams will be starting to fear travelling to Balmoral Stadium amid their impressive run of form.

The Dons are in the midst of a four game unbeaten run that could extend to five if they beat or draw with Motherwell at Balmoral Stadium this Sunday.

Out of those four unbeaten games, two have been played at Balmoral and resulted in an impressive win against fourth-placed Hibs and a Scottish Cup defeat of Spartans.

Those victories were watched on by a decent crowd at Aberdeen Women’s home stadium, with the Reds regularly getting some of the best numbers along to SWPL 1 fixtures this season.

Gover thinks that the Dons have established themselves as a threat, especially at home, which is down to both down to the her side’s form and the backing of the home fans.

She said: “It definitely helps being at home. We get a big crowd at Balmoral and I think that’s been really helpful this season.

“We’re one of the teams who get the biggest crowds so that support can only help us.

“I think teams will hate coming to Balmoral when they see the results that we’re getting just now at home.

“Just the fans being there gives us a lift and when they start getting in to the game and shouting it makes you want to do well.

“You don’t want to let the fans down because they’re starting to come and watch us week in week out now.

“We want to do it for the fans.”

A fiery character

Gover has made 19 appearances in all competitions so far this season, only missing out on two match-day appearances.

The forward has been ever present in the Dons recent run of form, starting in each of the recent wins, and will be hoping to be named in the starting XI against Motherwell for what she expects to be ‘one of the biggest games of the season.’

She believes that being named in the starting lineup has helped build up her confidence and better her impact on the team after a spell on the sidelines earlier this season.

“It’s just recently that I’ve been back in the team regularly, but it’s definitely about confidence and the more games you’re playing the more confident you feel,” Gover said.

“It can be a bit frustrating not being in the team, but you want to support the team anyway you can.

“And if that’s helping by coming off the bench then I’ll do that.”

Chloe Gover battles with SWPL 1 top goal scorer Celtic’s Charlie Wellings

When she is on the pitch her passion is more than clear, with Gover agreeing that ‘fiery’ is an accurate way to describe how she plays.

And she reckons that determination is what gets her into the match day squad.

She added: “It’s definitely what I’d describe myself as. I just want to win everything, be in everyone’s faces and I want to win the ball.

“That’s just the type of player I am.

“They’ve definitely (co-managers Gavin Beith and Emma Hunter) mentioned it to me before that my determination to win the ball and the effort that I put in makes them want to play me.”

