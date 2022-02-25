Aberdeen Women’s impressive form should make teams hate playing at Balmoral Stadium, says Chloe Gover

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover reckons teams will be starting to fear travelling to Balmoral Stadium amid their impressive run of form.

The Dons are in the midst of a four game unbeaten run that could extend to five if they beat or draw with Motherwell at Balmoral Stadium this Sunday.

Out of those four unbeaten games, two have been played at Balmoral and resulted in an impressive win against fourth-placed Hibs and a Scottish Cup defeat of Spartans.

Those victories were watched on by a decent crowd at Aberdeen Women’s home stadium, with the Reds regularly getting some of the best numbers along to SWPL 1 fixtures this season.

Gover thinks that the Dons have established themselves as a threat, especially at home, which is down to both down to the her side’s form and the backing of the home fans.

She said: “It definitely helps being at home. We get a big crowd at Balmoral and I think that’s been really helpful this season.

“We’re one of the teams who get the biggest crowds so that support can only help us.

“I think teams will hate coming to Balmoral when they see the results that we’re getting just now at home.

“Just the fans being there gives us a lift and when they start getting in to the game and shouting it makes you want to do well.

“You don’t want to let the fans down because they’re starting to come and watch us week in week out now.

“We want to do it for the fans.”

A fiery character

Gover has made 19 appearances in all competitions so far this season, only missing out on two match-day appearances.

The forward has been ever present in the Dons recent run of form, starting in each of the recent wins, and will be hoping to be named in the starting XI against Motherwell for what she expects to be ‘one of the biggest games of the season.’

She believes that being named in the starting lineup has helped build up her confidence and better her impact on the team after a spell on the sidelines earlier this season.

“It’s just recently that I’ve been back in the team regularly, but it’s definitely about confidence and the more games you’re playing the more confident you feel,” Gover said.

“It can be a bit frustrating not being in the team, but you want to support the team anyway you can.

“And if that’s helping by coming off the bench then I’ll do that.”

When she is on the pitch her passion is more than clear, with Gover agreeing that ‘fiery’ is an accurate way to describe how she plays.

And she reckons that determination is what gets her into the match day squad.

She added: “It’s definitely what I’d describe myself as. I just want to win everything, be in everyone’s faces and I want to win the ball.

“That’s just the type of player I am.

“They’ve definitely (co-managers Gavin Beith and Emma Hunter) mentioned it to me before that my determination to win the ball and the effort that I put in makes them want to play me.”