Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith ‘over the moon’ with young players’ national team contribution

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith says the club are ‘over the moon’ with the impact their four young players had while away with Scotland Under-19s.

Bayley Hutchison, Eva Thomson, Jess Broadrick and Bailley Collins all featured as Scotland earned a promotion to League A in the UEFA European Championship pathway.

Broadrick captained the side as they beat Kazakhstan, Estonia and Kosovo, while Hutchison scored in every game – with her goal against the latter securing promotion in the dying minutes.

The striker has now scored four goals in four total appearances for the U19s, increasing her tally to 22 in all competitions for club and country this season.

Thomson netted her first goal for the U19s against Estonia, and Collins made a substitute appearance against Kazakhstan.

Manager Beith ‘over the moon’ with team

“We’re over the moon with them, but it’s just something we’ve come to expect, because we know the quality that they’ve got,” Beith said.

“They have all played the vast majority of the minutes in SWPL 1, so for them to go and step into the U19s squad and perform the way they did it’s fantastic to see.

“They’ll come back on cloud nine and let’s hope they can keep that up for the rest of the season.”

The Aberdeen co-manager reckons that the young Dons’ contribution is not just a credit to themselves, but also to those at the club who have helped them develop.

Beith added: “It goes to show how far they’ve come as players.

“Emma (Hunter) has worked with them over a long period, so she’s due a lot of credit for where they’re at.

“Their teammates and the club have helped push them on as well.

“It’s one thing being included, but to make an impact like they’ve done is brilliant.

“It’s really good for the club, and for them as young footballers.”

The possibilities of senior international football

For Hutchison, it could be her final appearance for the U19s and, with Scotland currently having no U23s squad, her next international appearance would be as part of the senior side.

A call-up for the striker, who turns 19 in October, isn’t out of the question as Celtic’s teenage duo, Tegan Bowie and Rachael Johnstone, have both been named in Pedro Martinez Losa’s squad already this term.

#SCOW19s | GOAL Scotland! Bayley Hutchison goes around the goalkeeper and cooly slots it into the empty net. Kosovo 2-3 Scotland pic.twitter.com/e5U3zcc3TT — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) April 11, 2022

And Beith, who is an assistant coach for Scotland U17s, thinks that, if young players are performing well at club level, then there’s no reason why their age should stop them breaking into the senior team.

He said: “If you’re good enough, you’re going to catch their eye and get called up.

“The coaches within the senior squad will be aware of all the young talent and will have a close relationship with Pauline Hamill (Scotland U19s coach) and her staff.

“It’s up to the girls now to keep playing well.

“And, if you continue to perform at SWPL 1 level, then why shouldn’t they be looking to get into that squad.

“That will be the aspiration of the girls – it might take a little bit of time, but they certainly have the ability to do it.”