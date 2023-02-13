Aberdeen Women outmatched by full-time professionals Glasgow City, says defender Millie Urquhart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women outmatched by full-time professionals Glasgow City, says defender Millie Urquhart

By Sophie Goodwin
February 13, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 13, 2023, 8:11 pm
Aberdeen Women defender Millie Urquhart. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women defender Millie Urquhart. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aberdeen Women defender Millie Urquhart believes Glasgow City’s full-time professional status was the difference in the 5-0 Scottish Cup defeat.

The Dons were dumped out of the cup in the fifth-round at the hands of the nine-time winners on Sunday, with goals from Priscilla Chinchilla, Mairead Fulton (two), Miracle Porter and Sophia Martin.

The score had only been 1-0 at half-time, but City showcased their capabilities after the interval, with Leanne Ross’ substitutes making the difference – Fulton, Porter and Martin all making their goalscoring impacts from the bench.

Aberdeen, Urquhart reckons, coped well with the Petershill Park side’s threat in spells, but admits, as the game progressed, City’s full-time professional qualities – and fitness – told more and more.

She said: “In the first half, we played well and held them off – I thought we defended for our lives. At half-time, we thought we could get something out the game.

“But in the second half, especially near the end, they’re a full-time team and that showed – like the extra training they do compared to us. We tried our best, but it wasn’t enough.

“We travelled with a smaller squad because Nadine (Hanssen), Donna (Paterson) and Bayley (Hutchison) were out because of injury or illness.

“We tried our best, and we did what we could, but it’s been a tiring couple of weeks – having to come down to Glasgow four times in two weeks, and that maybe started to show.

“Glasgow City have a brilliant squad with lots of players to bring on. It’s just a shame that we don’t have the depth in our squad at the moment.”

A break for Aberdeen – but not for Urquhart as Scotland duty calls

Aberdeen now have a break from games for a fortnight, when they return to action against Sunday’s opponents, but this time in SWPL 1 – where Glasgow City sit three points clear at the top of the table.

Urquhart added: “We just have to go back to the training pitch and work on our technical ability and keeping the ball, so maybe next time we get something out the game.

“We’ll definitely try and cause an upset in the league – it’ll only have have been two weeks since we played them and Glasgow City play with a set style, so we’ll know how to prepare.”

Urquhart won’t be getting too much rest, as she jets off to Spain this week with the Scotland under-19s squad for the Pinatar Youth Cup, alongside Dons team-mates Jess Broadrick, Eva Thomson, Mya Christie and Annalisa McCann.

Urquhart said: “I’m really looking forward to it.

“It’s always good to be involved during the international break, and go and have the chance to play with different girls.”

