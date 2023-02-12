Gavin Levey feels Aberdeen Women were on ‘last legs’ in 5-0 Scottish Cup defeat to Glasgow City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gavin Levey feels Aberdeen Women were on their “last legs” come the end of their 5-0 fifth-round defeat to Glasgow City in the Scottish Cup.

The nine-time winners of the competition scored through Priscilla Chinchilla within the first five minutes at Petershill Park, which sent the hosts in ahead by just a solitary goal.

However, Mairead Fulton bagged a brace in the second half, and there was also a debut goal for City substitute Miracle Porter, who signed during the week, as she turned home Leanne Ross’ side’s fourth from a free-kick on 75 minutes. Sophia Martin added a fifth for the professional hosts fewer than five minutes later.

Levey says the Dons are disappointed not to progress in the competition, but believes City’s flurry of second half goals could be down to tired legs after a hectic schedule over the last fortnight.

The Scottish Cup clash was Aberdeen’s fifth game in 15 days – and their fourth in Glasgow.

Levey said: “It’s sore because you’re in at half-time at 1-0 and we’re keeping the changing room positive at half-time and praising the performances.

“We lost the early goal – that we wish we wouldn’t in a cup tie – but we were still in the game, and then losing an early goal in the second half, which I thought was quite soft, and then we’re on our last legs.

“We are disappointed, especially because of the score at half-time. We know fitness levels are taking their toll just now on our squad and they’re finding it tough.

“We’ve had to face a lot of challenges recently and then when you’re without two centre-backs (Nadine Hanssen and Donna Paterson) and a striker (Bayley Hutchison) today, it does take it’s toll.

“It marks the end of a really busy two-week period for us. It has taken it’s toll, but we’ll get back to work on the training ground after a few days off for everyone.

“So while we’re disappointed, we lost goals because we are tired, and, physically, when you’re tired like that, you make poor decisions on the ball – and things you’d expect us to do well, we don’t.

“In the final stages of the game, goals are flying in and that’s because of the kind of players Glasgow City have coming off their bench – they’re fresh and sharp and wanting to make a mark.

“They come on not to keep it at 2-0 or 3-0, they want to get on the scoresheet and that made it really tough for us.”

City take early lead at Petershill

Glasgow City should’ve been 1-0 up before five minutes after Amy Muir unleased a rocket from more than 35 yards out but which ricocheted off the crossbar, much to the Dons’ relief.

However, the home side did take the lead moments later when Chinchilla fired home at the back post after connecting with Lauren Davidson’s cross from the right wing.

Aberdeen’s first foray up the pitch came after 30 minutes when Mya Christie forced a corner against Muir, but it was wasted, with Erin Clachers in the Glasgow City goal yet to be threatened.

Despite being comfortably ahead, City rarely troubled Aberdeen for the rest of the first half with chances from Hayley Lauder, Beatriz Prades Insa and Davidson off target or dealt with by the Dons.

Within three minutes of the restart, City doubled their advantage when second half substitute Fulton hit a clean low strike from just outside the box which an outstretched Annalisa McCann couldn’t reach at her far post.

Fulton got her second of the afternoon on 64 minutes, with an effort much like her first, but McCann was at a disadvantage with a crowd of Aberdeen and City players in front of her – and would’ve seen it late.

The home side then added another on 75 minutes as Porter headed home a free-kick, before Martin scored City’s fifth with a fine curling effort McCann could have done little to stop.

Aberdeen had a glorious chance to pull a goal back late on as captain Loren Campbell drove with the ball towards the byline before finding an unmarked Francesca Ogilvie in the box, but she sent her shot wide of the target.

The other north results

In the SWF Championship, Caley Thistle Women won their first game in 2023, and went two matches unbeaten, as they beat Hutchison Vale 2-1 in Edinburgh.

In the new fifth-tier Biffa SWFL North, Inverurie Locos stunned league-leaders Forfar Farmington, who were yet to drop points, as they won 4-2 at Harlaw Park, while Huntly were defeated 2-0 by Glenrothes Strollers.

Westdyke Thistle are yet to pick up their first points this season as they were beaten 5-0 by Stonehaven at home, while Dyce lost 4-2 on the road against Dryburgh Athletic.