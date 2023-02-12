Gavin Levey feels Aberdeen Women were on ‘last legs’ in 5-0 Scottish Cup defeat to Glasgow City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gavin Levey feels Aberdeen Women were on ‘last legs’ in 5-0 Scottish Cup defeat to Glasgow City

By Sophie Goodwin
February 12, 2023, 4:40 pm Updated: February 12, 2023, 11:45 pm
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.

Gavin Levey feels Aberdeen Women were on their “last legs” come the end of their 5-0 fifth-round defeat to Glasgow City in the Scottish Cup.

The nine-time winners of the competition scored through Priscilla Chinchilla within the first five minutes at Petershill Park, which sent the hosts in ahead by just a solitary goal.

However, Mairead Fulton bagged a brace in the second half, and there was also a debut goal for City substitute Miracle Porter, who signed during the week, as she turned home Leanne Ross’ side’s fourth from a free-kick on 75 minutes. Sophia Martin added a fifth for the professional hosts fewer than five minutes later.

Levey says the Dons are disappointed not to progress in the competition, but believes City’s flurry of second half goals could be down to tired legs after a hectic schedule over the last fortnight.

The Scottish Cup clash was Aberdeen’s fifth game in 15 days – and their fourth in Glasgow.

Levey said: “It’s sore because you’re in at half-time at 1-0 and we’re keeping the changing room positive at half-time and praising the performances.

“We lost the early goal – that we wish we wouldn’t in a cup tie – but we were still in the game, and then losing an early goal in the second half, which I thought was quite soft, and then we’re on our last legs.

“We are disappointed, especially because of the score at half-time. We know fitness levels are taking their toll just now on our squad and they’re finding it tough.

“We’ve had to face a lot of challenges recently and then when you’re without two centre-backs (Nadine Hanssen and Donna Paterson) and a striker (Bayley Hutchison) today, it does take it’s toll.

Bayley Hutchison missed the Dons’ fifth round Scottish Cup clash due to illness. (Image: Wullie Marr/DCT Media)

“It marks the end of a really busy two-week period for us. It has taken it’s toll, but we’ll get back to work on the training ground after a few days off for everyone.

“So while we’re disappointed, we lost goals because we are tired, and, physically, when you’re tired like that, you make poor decisions on the ball – and things you’d expect us to do well, we don’t.

“In the final stages of the game, goals are flying in and that’s because of the kind of players Glasgow City have coming off their bench – they’re fresh and sharp and wanting to make a mark.

“They come on not to keep it at 2-0 or 3-0, they want to get on the scoresheet and that made it really tough for us.”

City take early lead at Petershill

Glasgow City should’ve been 1-0 up before five minutes after Amy Muir unleased a rocket from more than 35 yards out but which ricocheted off the crossbar, much to the Dons’ relief.

However, the home side did take the lead moments later when Chinchilla fired home at the back post after connecting with Lauren Davidson’s cross from the right wing.

Aberdeen’s first foray up the pitch came after 30 minutes when Mya Christie forced a corner against Muir, but it was wasted, with Erin Clachers in the Glasgow City goal yet to be threatened.

Despite being comfortably ahead, City rarely troubled Aberdeen for the rest of the first half with chances from Hayley Lauder, Beatriz Prades Insa and Davidson off target or dealt with by the Dons.

Within three minutes of the restart, City doubled their advantage when second half substitute Fulton hit a clean low strike from just outside the box which an outstretched Annalisa McCann couldn’t reach at her far post.

Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann. Image: Shutterstock

Fulton got her second of the afternoon on 64 minutes, with an effort much like her first, but McCann was at a disadvantage with a crowd of Aberdeen and City players in front of her – and would’ve seen it late.

The home side then added another on 75 minutes as Porter headed home a free-kick, before Martin scored City’s fifth with a fine curling effort McCann could have done little to stop.

Aberdeen had a glorious chance to pull a goal back late on as captain Loren Campbell drove with the ball towards the byline before finding an unmarked Francesca Ogilvie in the box, but she sent her shot wide of the target.

The other north results

In the SWF Championship, Caley Thistle Women won their first game in 2023, and went two matches unbeaten, as they beat Hutchison Vale 2-1 in Edinburgh.

In the new fifth-tier Biffa SWFL North, Inverurie Locos stunned league-leaders Forfar Farmington, who were yet to drop points, as they won 4-2 at Harlaw Park, while Huntly were defeated 2-0 by Glenrothes Strollers.

Westdyke Thistle are yet to pick up their first points this season as they were beaten 5-0 by Stonehaven at home, while Dyce lost 4-2 on the road against Dryburgh Athletic.

