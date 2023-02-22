Who is Rose Reilly? – The football legend heading to Aberdeen next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Who is Rose Reilly? – The football legend heading to Aberdeen next month

By Sophie Goodwin
February 22, 2023, 6:00 am
Rose Reilly, left playing for the Italian national team and right receiving her MBE in 2022.
Rose Reilly, left playing for the Italian national team and right receiving her MBE in 2022.

Rose Reilly is someone every Scottish football fan should know – and now Aberdonians will get the chance to find out more about her incredible career.

Reilly, 68, will be in town for a Q&A on Thursday March 2 at Aberdeen Sports Village, which will be free to attend and no sign-up is required.

The event is sponsored by Doric Books who published a children’s book on Scottish football icons last year, which detailed the careers of Reilly and Denis Law.

Reilly, who played as a striker, is one of the most important figures in the history of women’s football in Scotland and next month’s event is a chance for more people to find out about her trailblazing career.

When did Reilly play?

Reilly grew up playing football for a local club in Ayrshire in the 1950s, but to do so she had to cut her hair and pretend to be a boy.

She would go on to play women’s football for Stewarton Thistle throughout the 1960s and 70s, winning the inaugural Scottish Cup and played in the first WFA Cup final against Southampton.

Reilly moved to Westthorn United in 1972 and won the domestic treble: the Scottish Cup, the League Cup and the first League title. She also played in another WFA Cup final.

In November 1972, Reilly featured in Scotland Women’s first-ever international match, against England, and scored the Dark Blues’ second goal in the eventual 3-2 defeat.

But Reilly’s international career with Scotland wasn’t to last long as in the mid 1970s, she and two others, Elsie Cook and Edna Neillis, were banned for criticising the Scottish FA, which meant she could no longer play the beautiful game in her home country.

Why did Reilly move to Europe?

Before the ban from the Scottish FA, Reilly had already moved to Europe to play professionally first in France with Reims before moving to AC Milan, which marked the beginning of a glittering career in Italy.

She would go on to become the most decorated female player in Serie A history, winning eight league titles, countless cup medals and topped the goal-scoring charts on four occasions – where one season she netted 45 times.

While in Italy, Reilly also featured for the national team and starred in the 1984 edition of the Mundialito, which was considered the ‘unofficial’ women’s World Cup.

Rose Reilly pictured in the Italian national team shirt.

She lifted the trophy with Italy that year and was voted as player of the tournament, which essentially meant she was considered to be the best in the world.

“I was always a Scottish heart beating under an Italian jersey,” Reilly once said.

Reilly retired from football aged 40 and has since been named in the Scottish Football Hall of Fame, the Scottish Sports Hall of Fame, made an MBE and received an honorary degree from Glasgow University.

