Novel approach: Jackie Ross is leading the way in promoting Doric through children’s books

Jackie Ross is passionate about the Doric language and doing her best to ensure that the often wonderfully descriptive words which she has always employed while talking to her friends are preserved for future generations.

Yet, as the Lumphanan-based former teacher quickly grasped, there is little point preaching that message to people in their 50s, 60s, 70s and older. They know the score, they understand that it’s youngsters who have to be encouraged to pick up the torch.

But how? Well, as somebody who has performed at and provided workshops for the Scottish Storytelling Centre and worked for the Elphinstone Institute at Aberdeen University, supporting the development of Scots Language in schools, Jackie realised that one of the most important things was to provide Doric reading material.

So, she and author/illustrator Aaron Gale joined forces and established Doric Books CIC. And their first project Aul McDonald was published in May 2021 – since when, their efforts have led to a significant expansion in the release of new material.

Books introducing youngsters to Doric language

The works include The Puddock, a picture book version of the famous JM Caie poem; Nae Place Like Hame?, a story about a polar bear who tries to find a more colourful place to live, but eventually ends up returning home when she comes face to face with a shark; and The Tint Aig, which relates in rhyme the exploits of a wee robin who goes round the garden in a bid to find the owner of a lost egg.

They have co-operated with the likes of Macduff Marine Aquarium and the Denis Law Legacy Trust to ensure that these ventures reach as wide an audience as possible. And their latest endeavour has proved very close to Jackie’s heart.

She explained: “We have recently published a book for youngsters that features Denis Law and Rose Reilly – Scotland’s two top footballers.

Doric Books teams up with Denis Law Legacy Trust

“The book is written in Doric, it is supported by the Denis Law Legacy Trust and a donation from every sale will go to them. I had the privilege of meeting some of Denis’ family when they were up in the city the other week.

“I particularly enjoyed a long chat with [Denis’ wife] Diana who told me about how they met and got married [in December 1962]. The family are delighted with the book and Ian, the oldest son, was intrigued to learn about Rose Reilly.”

Jackie recognises it’s important to inspire youngsters in passing on the language to the next generation. And, as more schools teach Doric, there is a need for written material which is easily accessible.

She and her colleagues are determined to keep the language alive as we move into the new year.

Further information can be found at www.doricbooks.com