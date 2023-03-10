Aberdeen Women centurion Eilidh Shore on what her next 100 games might hold

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After reaching the 100-game milestone, Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore has been left to ponder what her next century of matches might have in store.

The 21-year-old became the second player to reach the 100-game mark for the women’s team on Sunday against Partick Thistle.

But will Shore – who said she felt pride at reaching the milestone – still be at the Dons for her next 100 matches?

The midfielder attracted interest from other SWPL 1 clubs last year, but is contracted to the Reds until the summer of 2024.

Shore said: “It’s definitely possible (staying at Aberdeen) – you don’t really know what the future holds. I’m committed to Aberdeen for the time being anyway.

“I’ll give my all to Aberdeen, but we’ll see what the next 100 games bring.”

Shore wants pro career if it becomes an option

Shore is one of the Dons’ brightest talents and full-time professional football could be an option for her. Those next steps are something she has started to think about – but she is set on finishing her accounting and finance degree first.

Shore, a third year student at RGU, said: “When I was younger it wasn’t something I really thought about, I just played for a hobby.

“But then, when I was one of the five players to get a paid contract, it does put that thought in your mind that it could be more than just a hobby.

“I’m at the stage where my goal is to complete my degree and then I can see where things take me.

“I don’t really have any plans in place right now, but if this leads to a professional football career than that would definitely be something I’d want.”

Having a focus outside of football

Shore is currently on a year’s industry placement with Meston Reid & Co, and she believes having a degree and potential career opportunities outside of football are vitally important.

She said: “You always want something to fall back on, because you never know when your career could finish – you might get an injury, so you know it’s not forever.

“I’ve always known that getting an academic qualification in some form would be important to me. I suppose now a career in football is becoming more of a thing for women, but It’s important I still focus on my studies.”

For Shore, her main priority is to make sure her upcoming Dons appearances help keep the club in the top-flight, with Aberdeen currently sitting just one point clear of the SWPL 1 relegation play-off spot.

The Reds host Motherwell in the final game before the league split on Sunday, and Shore added: “Everyone in the team has the same goal and we’re all in it together.

“This season hasn’t been the one we’ve wanted, but we know the players we have are good enough to stay in this league. We’re going to keep fighting until the end of the season.”