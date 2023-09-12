Bayley Hutchison hoping Aberdeen Women goal-scoring form can secure Scotland U23 call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bayley Hutchison hoping Aberdeen Women goal-scoring form can secure Scotland U23 call-up

The 19-year-old Dons striker has scored six goals in six SWPL games this season and sits tied for second in the league scoring charts.

By Sophie Goodwin
Bayley Hutchison scoring against Hamilton Accies in a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison has scored six goals in SWPL games this season. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison is hoping her goal-scoring form has caught the attention of the Scotland under-23 selectors.

Hutchison, 19, has been on terrific form this season, scoring six goals in six SWPL games, and sits tied for second in the league scoring charts.

A new Scotland under-23 set-up was announced last week, with Pauline MacDonald set to lead the squad for the upcoming camp alongside assistants Gary Doctor and former Dons Women co-manager Gavin Beith.

The under-23 squad is a part of the SFA’s women’s Accelerate Our Game strategy, and will aim to bridge the gap between youth and senior international football.

Hutchison, a former U19 international, hopes to be named in the Scotland under-23 squad to play Australia in Italy later this month.

She said: “Trying to push for the Scotland squad, that’s the aim for myself this season.

“It would be hard to get in the A squad considering the calibre of players that play in my position, but the under-23s is something that I want to try and push for.

“I’ve never played Australia, so that would be a really good experience. Their senior squad is one of the best in the world, so I’d guess their under-23s are going to be the exact same.

“To go away and get that experience would be amazing, so hopefully we find out soon.”

Under-23s would be an “amazing” stepping stone

The Aberdeen striker believes the under-23 squad would be a good springboard for her to achieve her aim of one day being selected for the senior squad.

Hutchison said: “It’s an amazing stepping stone. You see England who are winning tournaments and reaching World Cup finals, and they’ve got an amazing 23s set-up.

“Getting that for Scotland would be a stepping stone to the senior squad, but also helps develop players so that when they do get to that squad it’s not as big as a jump.

Bayley Hutchison in action for Scotland U19s
Bayley Hutchison in action for Scotland U19s. Image: Shutterstock.

“You see people like Emma (Watson) and Kirsty (McLean) getting to the A squad, but for people like me who don’t play professionally full-time then that jump can be quite hard.

“You might not be on the radar as the coach as much, so the under-23s is going to be important and it’s something a lot of the players here at Aberdeen will be pushing for.”

Hutchison’s form is not unsurprising, with the young striker having scored 25 goals in 52 appearances in the previous two SWPL seasons, but credits her recent displays to the positive changes at the Dons this term.

The striker said: “Clint (Lancaster) coming in has really helped me a lot, and playing alongside Hannah Stewart has been really good as well.

“Last season was hard because we were in and out of positions, but me and Hannah have formed a good bond together. We’re both getting in good positions and getting on the scoresheet.

“Everyone is playing with more confidence.

“We’re more attacking which is how I like to play. I’m getting into the right positions to take shots, and credit to the team for getting the ball there and letting me do what I can do.”

Hannah Stewart, left, and Bayley Hutchison, right celebrate after the former's goal against Hamilton Accies.
Hannah Stewart, left, and Bayley Hutchison, right celebrate after the former’s goal against Hamilton Accies. Image: Shutterstock.

Hutchison will be looking to keep up her goal-scoring form when the Dons return to SWPL action against Hibernian on Wednesday night at Meadowbank.

Aberdeen go into the game in fifth having won four out of their six games this season, while Hibs sit eighth with eight points.

Hutchison said: “Hibs have changed a lot this season. They have a new manager and have new players, but they’ve done well so far.

“They have had a lot of injuries, which has been challenging for them, and are a young team, so it will be an interesting game.

“We’ll go down there with confidence and we’ll try to pick up the points. We need to focus on ourselves and how we play to get something from the game because it will be tough.”

