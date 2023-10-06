Rachel Corsie: Aberdeen Women’s double ACL blow a harsh reminder of the need for squad depth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rachel Corsie: Aberdeen Women’s double ACL blow a harsh reminder of the need for squad depth

In this week's column, Rachel discusses the injuries to Faye Kirby and Laura Holden, who will not feature for the Dons again this season.

Goalkeeper Faye Kirby in action during her loan spell with Aberdeen Women.
Goalkeeper Faye Kirby returned to parent club Liverpool after her loan spell at Aberdeen Women was cut short due to an ACL injury. Image: Shutterstock.
By Rachel Corsie

Aberdeen Women have been dealt a harsh reminder about the importance of squad depth after two of their players sustained ACL injuries.

On-loan goalkeeper Faye Kirby has returned to Liverpool, while midfielder Laura Holden is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after both ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in one of their knees in a SWPL match against Hibernian.

They are not the only players to have suffered the devastating injury, with this column giving me a case of deja vu as I wrote about the same topic less than a year ago.

But the situation at Aberdeen feels like an emergency with those two players being integral in what was already a light squad.

Aberdeen Women midfielder Laura Holden in action at Balmoral Stadium
Aberdeen Women midfielder Laura Holden in action at Balmoral Stadium. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Both players joined the club this summer after moving up from England. Getting used to the demands of their new environment will have put a lot of stress on their bodies and may well be a factor in this recent setback.

However, it can be hard to determine the cause of an ACL injury.

Manger Clint Lancaster has been working with a squad lacking bodies so the ACL injuries are a big blow.

When Lancaster was appointed he made three new summer signings, with two of those  – Kirby and Holden – now ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

The injuries are devastating for the two players and it puts a lot of pressure on those who are fit.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Shutterstock.

The squad should have been bolstered more than it was at the start of the season and a full-time manager should have been appointed well before Lancaster’s arrival, so the groundwork for transfers could have been made much sooner.

In January, Lancaster will need to be backed in the transfer window. The hope now is they can come through unscathed until then.

The team made an impressive start to the season and have picked up four wins from eight which has given them a solid platform amid this injury crisis.

Mental battles can be hardest part of ACL recovery

The recovery from an ACL injury is not linear and it differs from player to player.

There are the physical milestones you have to reach to get back to full fitness – which is the same for everyone  – but it is the mental side of the rehab which can be the hardest thing to overcome.

When I did my ACL in November 2012, I felt lucky to be working full-time outside of football as it gave me another focus and distraction.

The people I worked with were not my team-mates or coaches, whereas suffering knee injuries in a full-time football environment can sometimes feel all-consuming.

If you’re in with the club every day, you’re surrounded by the conversation of how you are doing and the progress you are making.

The progress can involve setbacks, but it is how you deal with them which can make the difference.

Until you’ve gone through this rehab, it is difficult to understand or relate to the experience. I wish Faye and Laura well in their respective recoveries and hope to see them back playing as soon as possible.

Caroline Weir and Emma Watson can bounce back from injury setbacks

My Scotland team-mates Caroline Weir and Emma Watson are also set for long periods out after they suffered ACL injuries while on international duty.

I have spoken to both players since it happened.

Caroline has been very robust throughout her career. This is the first long-term injury she has suffered and as a result has been available for many games for club and country during her career.

She will be backed during her recovery by her club Real Madrid, who have a fantastic set-up, and will have the support of her club and country team-mates.

Scotland Women Pedro Martinez Losa talks to Caroline Weir as she comes off injured at Hampden.
Scotland Women Pedro Martinez Losa talks to Caroline Weir as she comes off injured at Hampden. Image: SNS.

We are people who understand what she is going through at the moment and will be there for her during the difficult times because some of us have been through them too.

Emma is only 17 years old and has just moved away from home after signing for Manchester United from Rangers.

That will have been a difficult enough transition and she will hopefully be getting the right support from her club during this time.

You can never guarantee what kind of path recovery will take you on, but I feel confident that both players will come back stronger. They both have great attitudes and fundamental habits which will help them throughout their rehabs.

