Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women set high standard in opening Nations League matches – we must keep it up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women set high standard in opening Nations League matches – we must keep it up

In this week's column, Rachel writes about the tests against England and Belgium, and what it means to reach an individual milestone for Scotland.

Scotland Women's starting XI for the Nations League match against Belgium at Hampden. Image: SNS.
Scotland Women's starting XI for the Nations League match against Belgium at Hampden. Image: SNS.
By Rachel Corsie

Scotland Women must look to maintain the high standard we set in our opening Uefa Nations League matches.

We started our campaign last Friday at the Stadium of Light with a 2-1 defeat to England before picking up a vital point after a 1-1 draw with Belgium at Hampden on Tuesday.

The games reflected the progress we have made as a team over the last year or so, as we seek to put in more consistent performances to pick up positive results.

Although we lost against England, it was a defeat where we felt like we deserved something after we went toe-to-toe with the reigning European champions on their home turf.

Kirsty Hanson, number 10, celebrates after scoring for Scotland in a Nations League match against England.
Kirsty Hanson pulled a goal back for Scotland in the 2-1 Nations League defeat against England. Image: Shutterstock.

We knew coming into the inaugural Nations League campaign what the competition was going to throw up. We are in a really tough group, but we feel we have shown that we can compete with them.

In previous meetings with top teams, we have competed but maybe haven’t done so consistently, so that has to be our aim throughout the rest of the campaign.

This window feels like another step in the right direction and has given us a confidence boost.

Scotland can be braver in aspects of game

It did feel like a relief to get a point against Belgium with the last-minute equaliser.

We were happy to get a point because we deserved something from the game, but to only get a point is a harsh lesson for us to take – as we had plenty chances to take all three.

It won’t be too long until we’re next together as a squad with the next round of matches taking place in late October when we face the Netherlands home and away.

The next camp being quite soon is ultimately a good thing because we have a quick chance to come back together to build on what we’ve achieved during this window and work on the areas of improvement.

The work rate and attitude – we’ve always had the willingness to work until the last minute – was pleasing.

Rachel Corsie celebrates with Sophie Howard, who scored the last-minute equaliser against Belgium at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie celebrates with Sophie Howard, who scored the last-minute equaliser against Belgium. Image: Shutterstock.

But our challenge for the next round of fixtures is to have more bravery to play on the ball and to dominate teams in certain areas.

We want to be better at keeping possession, creating more clear-cut opportunities and taking those chances – which can be more difficult to do against such tough opposition, but we are capable of it.

Against the Netherlands those improvements will have to be made. They are a challenging team, who are aggressive on and off the ball.

There will be an added psychological edge by playing each other twice in a matter of days, but that is the way the fixtures have fallen and as players we can try and use it to our advantage.

An honour to reach milestone

Against Belgium on Tuesday night I made my 142nd Scotland appearance which saw me move into the top five most-capped players.

It’s an honor to reach the milestone. I have been really fortunate to play at this level for a number of years, with March 2024 marking 15 years since I made my senior Scotland debut.

I have always wanted to keep pushing on and it has been a journey filled with ups and downs.

I still love the game and I don’t want to stop – even though I know I will have to at some point, but hopefully before that I can create some more good memories in a Scotland shirt.

Injury setbacks for Emma Watson and Caroline Weir

It was gutting to see Emma Watson leave the Scotland camp early due to a training injury and even more devastating to hear she has suffered an ACL injury.

Former Rangers midfielder Emma Watson, right, who is now at Manchester, has suffered an ACL injury. Image: Shutterstock.

The 17-year-old midfielder has had a brilliant year which saw her secure a move to Manchester United from Rangers. This setback is a real blow and it will be a difficult period of time for her, but I have no doubt that she will come back stronger.

Emma is at a club that will support her during her recovery and for somebody so young she has already created good habits which will benefit her during the process.

On Thursday, Caroline Weir’s club Real Madrid confirmed she also sustained an ACL injury during our Nations League match against Belgium.

I am devastated for Caroline, but like Emma, she has a good support system around her and will work extremely hard throughout her injury rehab.

FA WSL returns this weekend

It is a fast turnaround from the international break as the FA WSL season starts this weekend.

My league campaign starts at Villa Park as Aston Villa host Manchester United, and we are all looking forward to playing at our club’s main stadium again.

We started our season there last term – a 4-3 win over Manchester City – and it’s a game we all have fond memories of. It helped to set the tone for a successful campaign where finished fifth: our best-ever placing in the WSL.

It will be a tough first game as Man United were one of the best teams in the league last year and lead the way until the very end.

We will be right up for the game. We have recruited well and have a strong squad, who have high ambitions.

Aston Villa celebrate in front of the Villa Park crowd in last season’s opening day win over Man City . Image: Shutterstock.

Although we beat Man City on the opening day of last season, we probably didn’t follow that up with as consistent results as we would have liked. This season we want to get off on the right note and keep moving forward in the right direction.

Sky Sports Cup an opportunity for Aberdeen to reset

Aberdeen Women start their Sky Sports Cup campaign in the second round on Sunday when they travel to Hibernian.

The Dons suffered successive defeats – a 5-0 to Hibs and 4-0 against Celtic – going into the international break, so the cup match feels like a good opportunity to reset and start afresh.

Even though they suffered a heavy loss the last time they played Hibs in the league, it was a match which was evenly-contested before Aberdeen injuries and a sending off.

It will have been a learning experience for them as a young team and one they can aim to put to good use in the cup clash this weekend in Edinburgh.

More from Women's Football

Aberdeen Women defender Madison Finnie in action during a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women teen Madison Finnie on overcoming and learning from challenging moments in football
Scotland Women goalkeeper Lee Gibson.
Future is bright for Scotland Women, says goalkeeper Lee Gibson after earning 50th cap
Scotland Women manager Pedro Martinez Losa. Image: SNS.
Scotland Women boss Pedro Martinez Losa 'angry' as he slams referee display in Belgium…
Scotland defender Sophie Howard scores with the last touch of the ball to secure a 1-1 draw against Belgium in the Nations League.
Scotland Women salvage Nations League point with last-minute equaliser in 1-1 draw against Belgium
Buckie Ladies have secured the Highlands and Islands League Cup with a 3-1 victory over Caithness. Image supplied by Scottish Women's Football.
Buckie Ladies secure Highlands and Islands League and Cup double
Goalkeeper Faye Kirby in action for Aberdeen Women.
Sophie Goodwin: Quantity not quality is Aberdeen Women's issue as recent injuries set off…
Scotland's Rachel McLauchlan battles with England's Ella Toone at the Stadium of Light.
Scotland Women proved they can compete with top nations, says defender Rachel McLauchlan
Scotland's Christy Grimshaw battles with England's Lauren Hemp in the Nations League match.
Scotland Women encouraged by performance against England despite defeat, says Christy Grimshaw
Kirsty Hanson, number 10, celebrates after scoring for Scotland in a Nations League match against England.
Scotland Women battle but fall to 2-1 defeat to England in Nations League opener
Westdyke Ladies 2023-24 team photo.
Westdyke and Caley Thistle Women raring to get SWF Championship and League One Cup…

Conversation