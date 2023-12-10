Clint Lancaster slams Aberdeen Women as ‘nowhere near good enough’ after 1-1 draw with Hamilton Accies

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster was left frustrated after his side were held to a 1-1 draw with Hamilton Accies at the ZLX Stadium.

Chloe Gover scored her first goal of the SWPL season to give Aberdeen the lead after 27 minutes, before Josi Giard equalised for Hamilton in the 66th minute.

Hamilton had a player sent off in the 72nd minute as captain Megan Quinn was given her marching orders, but the Dons could not make the most of the player advantage as it finished 1-1.

The draw is the Reds’ first of the season and keeps them in seventh in the top-flight table and moves them onto 19 points from 15 games played.

But the point gained was no consolation to Aberdeen manager Lancaster, who said: “It was nowhere near good enough.

“We were up against the team who are bottom of the league and who are fighting for points, and we were just not good enough.

“We didn’t create enough and in the second half we didn’t test them much at all. The first half I felt we were comfortable, but I have no idea what happened to us in the second-half.

“The passing was not good enough. There were too many misplaced passes and even the small details – the quality and decision making from us was just not good enough at all.”

Gover hits stunning free-kick to give Dons the lead in Hamilton

After a slow start at the ZLX Stadium, Bayley Hutchison hit the first chance of the match after 12 minutes, but she skied her effort way over the Hamilton bar.

It continued to be a game of few chances with Eilidh Shore registering the next effort when she headed over from a corner sent in from the right.

Hamilton’s first opportunity to threaten the visitors came from a Dons mistake as goalkeeper Annalisa McCann fumbled a back-pass, but the resulting set-piece was cleared by Darcie Miller.

Morgan Graham was shown a yellow for the home side just before the half-hour mark as she took down Miller, who was bursting into the final third where she would have faced a one-v-one with goalkeeper Chloe Nicolson.

The resulting free-kick, from the left-edge of the box, saw Gover hit a superb curling effort goal wards which beat the young Accies shot-stopper and made it 1-0 to the Dons.

It should have been 2-0 only moments later, but midfielder Shore saw another header from a corner go amiss, but this time it came back off the woodwork.

The home side’s first effort on target came from a free-kick, conceded by Madison Finnie, however, McCann was alert to make a low diving save to deny Kirstie McIntosh.

In the second half, Miller had two early chances for the Dons, with one going off target and the other being easily collected by Nicolson.

Hamilton almost pulled level inside the first five minutes after the restart when Chloe Muir unleashed a powerful effort from the edge of the box which clipped the corner of the crossbar.

A good bit of play from Aberdeen saw Shore link up well with skipper Hannah Stewart, who saw her shot from inside the box well held by the Hamilton goalkeeper.

A McIntosh ball directly from a corner almost saw Accies pull level with 30 minutes left to play, but the midfielder hit the bar, before the Dons eventually cleared their lines.

The home side had been much better in the second half and reaped their reward when Giard hit a half-volley inside the box which dropped into the bottom corner to make it 1-1.

A superb stop by McCann stopped Hamilton from taking the lead as goal scorer Giard cut the ball across the box to Mason Hope, who hit a powerful strike from close-range.

Giard was at the centre of the action when Accies went forward and went close to a brace, after doing well to beat Finnie, but the striker sent her strike just off target.

Hamilton were reduced to 10 players with 18 minutes to go as skipper Quinn was shown a red for hauling down Hutchison, who was bursting forward and would have only had Nicolson to beat.

Gover almost bagged her brace when she hit the resulting free-kick from 35 yards out towards goal, but it was only just too high and it clipped the top of the Hamilton bar.

The visitors went close to finding a late winner when Hutchison hit a low drive from inside the box which Nicolson sent behind for a corner.

In injury time, Aberdeen substitute Francesca Ogilvie had a glorious chance to put her side in front when she was in acres of space., but her effort on the edge of the box sailed over the bar.