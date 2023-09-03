Chloe Gover happy to showcase versatility for Aberdeen Women this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Chloe Gover happy to showcase versatility for Aberdeen Women this season

The 23-year-old, who had been been utilised as a winger over the last two seasons in the SWPL, has started the Dons' opening four games at the left side of a back three.

By Sophie Goodwin
Chloe Gover in action for Aberdeen in a SWPL match against Montrose.
Chloe Gover in action for Aberdeen in a SWPL match against Montrose. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Chloe Gover is happy to showcase her versatility at Aberdeen Women this season as she continues to adapt to a new role.

The 23-year-old, who had been been utilised as a winger over the last two seasons in the SWPL, has started the Dons’ opening four games at the left side of a back three.

Aberdeen return to SWPL action against Spartans – who are yet to win this season – at Ainslie Park on Sunday afternoon, following last weekend’s defeat to Hearts.

Clint Lancaster’s side currently sit seventh in the league with six points from a possible 12, having beaten Motherwell and Montrose.

Since his appointment, the Aberdeen boss has implemented a new style which has involved a number of players featuring in unfamiliar positions – but it is something Gover has embraced.

She said: “I’ve really enjoyed working with Clint in this new role this season.

“I’ve never really seen myself as a defensive player before, but he has obviously seen something in my game.

“It was in training when he asked me if I’d try going in defence. Even the other players were a bit shocked, because I’d never really played there before.

Chloe Gover battles with Hearts’ Olufolasade Adamolekun in a SWPL match. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“We’re giving it a try just now and I’m getting good minutes, so I’m really happy.

“The more minutes I get the more confident I will feel in the new position. I’m just looking to cement my place, so I can keep helping the team.”

Gover has lined up alongside teenagers Aimee Black, 17, and Madison Finnie, 16, in defence this season – and feels she is learning from them despite her being the more senior player.

She added: “I’ve joked with Maddie, who is only 16, that she’s the one keeping me right because she’s been outstanding this season.

“Maddie doesn’t have a lot of experience, but having her beside me is great. She understands and reads the game so well for somebody her age.”

Gover becomes Aberdeen Women centurion

Moving to defence is not the first time Gover has proven her versatility for Aberdeen.

Last season she had a stint in goals in an SWPL match against Rangers when goalkeeper Annalisa McCann injured herself in the warm-up.

And Gover is happy to help her side in any way possible, as she said: “I’ll do whatever I can to play.

“If the coach wants me to try a new position then I’m more than happy to do it to help the team.”

Gover marked her 100th appearance for Aberdeen Women on the final day of last season, and was delighted to reach the milestone.

She said: “There was a bit of a mix-up with the stats so I made my 100th appearance on the last day of last season, but we had thought it was going to be early on this season.

Aberdeen’s Chloe Gover. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“To finally reach 100 games with Aberdeen Women is amazing. I’ve been with the team for a long time, but for a lot of those years we were Aberdeen Ladies.

“There is a core group of players who have been here for a while, and it’s great we’re still together and reaching these appearances. It’s nice to be a part of that group and hopefully we can play many more games together.

“I’ve been here for the relegations and the promotions. No two seasons have been the same – it’s just getting tougher each year as other teams keep getting better.”

More from Women's Football

Caley Thistle Women's SWF Championship squad.
Manager Karen Mason delighted with Caley Thistle Women's flawless start to SWF Championship season
Aston Villa striker Rachel Daly.
Rachel Corsie: My Aston Villa team-mate Rachel Daly a worthy winner of PFA Players'…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Race against clock for Clint Lancaster as Aberdeen Women boss determined to improve squad…
Brodie Greenwood in action for her former club Aberdeen Women.
Former Aberdeen Women youngster Brodie Greenwood keen to learn after Hearts switch
Aberdeen Women player Hannah Innes
Hannah Innes ready to stake Aberdeen Women claim after loan spell away last season
Bayley Hutchison in action for Aberdeen Women against Hearts in a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster rues lack of final third opportunities after 2-0 defeat…
Eilidh Shore in action for Aberdeen Women against Montrose.
Eilidh Shore: Aberdeen Women aiming to keep up positive start to season against Hearts
Westdyke captain Emma Murray pictured at the club's training ground in Westhill
Westdyke given confidence boost by SWF Championship debut win - but won't get ahead…
Spain lift the Women's World Cup trophy after beating England in the 2023 final.
Rachel Corsie: I hope Spain's players can enjoy Women's World Cup success despite others'…
Aberdeen Women's Jess Broadrick in action against Montrose at Links Park.
Jess Broadrick eager to learn new Aberdeen Women role - as boss Clint Lancaster…

Conversation