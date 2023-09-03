Chloe Gover happy to showcase versatility for Aberdeen Women this season

Chloe Gover is happy to showcase her versatility at Aberdeen Women this season as she continues to adapt to a new role.

The 23-year-old, who had been been utilised as a winger over the last two seasons in the SWPL, has started the Dons’ opening four games at the left side of a back three.

Aberdeen return to SWPL action against Spartans – who are yet to win this season – at Ainslie Park on Sunday afternoon, following last weekend’s defeat to Hearts.

Clint Lancaster’s side currently sit seventh in the league with six points from a possible 12, having beaten Motherwell and Montrose.

Since his appointment, the Aberdeen boss has implemented a new style which has involved a number of players featuring in unfamiliar positions – but it is something Gover has embraced.

She said: “I’ve really enjoyed working with Clint in this new role this season.

“I’ve never really seen myself as a defensive player before, but he has obviously seen something in my game.

“It was in training when he asked me if I’d try going in defence. Even the other players were a bit shocked, because I’d never really played there before.

“We’re giving it a try just now and I’m getting good minutes, so I’m really happy.

“The more minutes I get the more confident I will feel in the new position. I’m just looking to cement my place, so I can keep helping the team.”

Gover has lined up alongside teenagers Aimee Black, 17, and Madison Finnie, 16, in defence this season – and feels she is learning from them despite her being the more senior player.

She added: “I’ve joked with Maddie, who is only 16, that she’s the one keeping me right because she’s been outstanding this season.

“Maddie doesn’t have a lot of experience, but having her beside me is great. She understands and reads the game so well for somebody her age.”

Gover becomes Aberdeen Women centurion

Moving to defence is not the first time Gover has proven her versatility for Aberdeen.

Last season she had a stint in goals in an SWPL match against Rangers when goalkeeper Annalisa McCann injured herself in the warm-up.

And Gover is happy to help her side in any way possible, as she said: “I’ll do whatever I can to play.

“If the coach wants me to try a new position then I’m more than happy to do it to help the team.”

Gover marked her 100th appearance for Aberdeen Women on the final day of last season, and was delighted to reach the milestone.

She said: “There was a bit of a mix-up with the stats so I made my 100th appearance on the last day of last season, but we had thought it was going to be early on this season.

“To finally reach 100 games with Aberdeen Women is amazing. I’ve been with the team for a long time, but for a lot of those years we were Aberdeen Ladies.

“There is a core group of players who have been here for a while, and it’s great we’re still together and reaching these appearances. It’s nice to be a part of that group and hopefully we can play many more games together.

“I’ve been here for the relegations and the promotions. No two seasons have been the same – it’s just getting tougher each year as other teams keep getting better.”