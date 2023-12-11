Review: Rapunzel panto at Aberdeen Arts Centre is absolutely hair-larious

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Review: Rapunzel panto at Aberdeen Arts Centre is absolutely hair-larious

TaleGate Theatre Company brings magical performance of Rapunzel to Aberdeen with song, dance, water pistols, special effects and tennis balls, yes, tennis balls

By Jacqueline Wake Young
TaleGate Theatre Company bring Rapunzel the panto to Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image: Facebook.
TaleGate Theatre Company bring Rapunzel the panto to Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image: Facebook.

Rapunzel is letting down her hair in Aberdeen and everyone is invited to the party.

The fun runs from curtain up to final bow in TaleGate’s panto at Aberdeen Arts Centre with never a dull moment in between.

This is the tight and polished performance audiences have come to expect from this theatre company and it was so good I saw it twice. Oh yes I did.

The energy levels never drop, the timing is nothing less than perfect and the laughs are thick and fast.

Cast of Rapunzel panto.
Rapunzel at Aberdeen Arts Centre with TaleGate Theatre Company. Image: Facebook.

A proper panto villain

Add to that lots of much-loved pop songs, chorus line back-up from Danz Creations, pyrotechnics and special effects that include one jaw-dropping moment with a flying broomstick.

No spoilers here but let’s just say when Queen Gothel, played by Megan Wright, sings Defying Gravity, she certainly makes the audience look up to her.

Megan provided a panto villain to be proud of, with a spine-chilling cackle and icy persona, while Melissa Buchan brought a sweetness to the role of Rapunzel and a fine set of pipes.

Xander Gordon is suitably dashing as hero Finn Flyer and his slow motion run around the auditorium chased by Max the horse to the Black Beauty theme tune is a stand-out moment.

Sarah Ord as Max the Horse, Caitlyn Louise Boyd as Chester and Philip Napier as Dame Nurse Nelly. Image: Aberdeen Arts Centre.

The cast may only be six strong, but their talent, projection and stage presence could fill a theatre four times the size.

Oh and they can sing too. All of them, really well.

Rapunzel provides one of several singing highlights with Never Enough from the Greatest Showman, and Queen Gothel provides another with When You’re Good to Mama from Chicago.

An ensemble rendition of (I Can Buy Myself) Flowers by Miley Cyrus had the audience dancing in their seats, if not quite the aisles, at the Sunday matinee.

A scene from the Rapunzel panto at Aberdeen Arts Centre.
Rapunzel has singing, dancing, laughs and colourful costumes. Image: Aberdeen Arts Centre.

Caitlyn Louise Boyd gives a skilled and charismatic performance as Chester, deftly handling other panto traditions slapstick and tongue twisters.

Her timing and physical comedy moments are flawless and she provides the perfect foil for her mammy, Dame Nurse Nelly, played by Philip Napier.

Philip is outstanding as the dame and his hilarious performance is one of the reasons I happily returned a second time.

Rapunzel panto characters at Aberdeen Christmas Village.
The cast during a walk around Aberdeen’s Christmas Village. Image: Facebook.

Any proper panto works on several levels and with Rapunzel, the script is more sprinkled with political satire and social commentary than double entendre, which the audience seemed to appreciate judging by the laughter.

What really makes this panto sparkle though are the strong voices and smatterings of Doric.

All the characters deploy such wonderfully rich accents they could be reading the What’s On leaflet from the foyer out loud and it would still be entertaining.

Sarah Ord uses north-east twang to great comic effect as Max the Horse, with lines like: “Wanted deid or alive,” and “He’s nay a prince at a’.”

Her facial expressions throughout are very funny, and on a par with animated character Maximus, the horse in Disney’s Tangled, which must take some doing for a human!

Chester, Rapunzel, Finn Flyer, and Nelly dressed as Velma from Scooby Doo wander in the woods in a scene.
Chester, Rapunzel, Finn Flyer and Nelly dressed as Velma from Scooby Doo wander in the woods. Image: Aberdeen Arts Centre.

As an extra treat after the show, the audience is invited to have their photographs taken with the cast and post the pictures on the Arts Centre’s social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Rapunzel is at Aberdeen Arts Centre, King Street, until December 24, 5.30pm with 1pm matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets £19 standard, £18 concession, £15 child, £62 family of four, plus booking fee.

Visit www.aberdeenartscentre.com

Call 01224 635 208.

Email: info@aberdeenartscentre.com

Watch: Rapunzel at Aberdeen Arts Centre

More from Theatre

No one was feeling sleepy at Eden Court's pantomime. Image: Ewen Weatherspoon
Review: Eden Court's Sleeping Beauty pantomime brings Barbie, neon dragons and water pistols
Ross Allan is in Sleeping Beauty at Eden Court this year.
Ross Allan marks 10 years of panto at Eden Court returning with first show…
Gary: Tank Commander and Alan McHugh as Nurse Nellie MacDuff in Sleeping Beauty at His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
Sleeping Beauty at His Majesty's Theatre: Aberdeen Christmas panto produces the goods
The Attic Theatre's production of Beauty and the Beast is sure to blow audiences at the Tivoli Theatre away.
Be our guest: Beauty and the Beast panto with a twist at the Tivoli…
This year's cast in costume for HMT's panto Sleeping Beauty at the theatre in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen Panto King Alan McHugh bringing something new with Sleeping Beauty at HMT
Roo MacKinnon in Jesus Christ Superstar by Harlequin Productions on a red, foggy stage shouting wearing a leather jacket.
Aberdeen barber Roo embraces wild side in School of Rock
Scrooge brings Christmas cheer to audiences at Aberdeen Arts Centre.
Review: No humbug as Scrooge spreads Christmas cheer in a musical festive treat
Matthew Kelly and Liza Goddard embracing one another at His Majesty's Theatre.
Former TV host has Stars in his Eyes for Aberdeen
Last night’s production of Mozart by Candlelight did justice to the great man and the 150-year-old, A-listed Tivoli. Image: The Tivoli Theatre
Review: Mozart by Candlelight just the tonic for November blues as world-class music comes…
The cast of Romeo and Juliet in Aberdeen
Review: Local talent shines through in Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet in Aberdeen

Conversation