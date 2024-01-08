Caley Thistle Women’s Katie Cleland finds inspiration in defeat to Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle Women’s Katie Cleland finds inspiration in defeat to Rangers

The SWPL leaders beat the Highland club 12-0 in the third round of the Scottish Cup - with a record 1,031 fans inside the Caledonian Stadium on Sunday.

By Sophie Goodwin
Caley Thistle Women winger Katie Cleland comes up against Rangers striker Lizzie Arnot in a Scottish Cup clash at the Caledonian Stadium.
Caley Thistle Women winger Katie Cleland comes up against Rangers striker Lizzie Arnot. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Katie Cleland believes Caley Thistle Women can use their Scottish Cup meeting with Rangers as motivation to aim for bigger and better things.

The SWPL leaders beat the Highland club 12-0 in the third round of the cup on Sunday, with the tie played in front of a record crowd for Caley Thistle Women – with 1,031 fans inside the Caledonian Stadium.

Although it ended in defeat, manager Karen Mason hailed their clash with full-time professional opposition as a “great learning experience” for the Inverness players – and winger Cleland agrees, saying it is something which has boosted the home players, fans and north women’s football generally.

‘It was a really good experience’

Cleland came up against Scotland stars Jane Ross and Nicola Docherty, who were two of nine international players to feature in Rangers’ full-strength starting XI.

Inverness winger Cleland said: “Rangers are a full-time team, but, for us, it was good to see us sticking in and really focusing on being organised and holding tight as a unit.

Caley Thistle Women in action against Rangers in the Scottish Cup.
Caley Thistle Women in action against Rangers in the Scottish Cup. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“It was a lot of running – don’t get me wrong – but, it was a really good experience. I think we can learn a lot from it and take that forward when we go back to the league.

“Their coach (Jo Potter) commented we were not too dissimilar to the teams in the bottom half of their league (SWPL), so it does give us motivation to push on and aim to be playing in the leagues above.

“We don’t often get Premier League teams coming up to Highlands, so it was a great day for women’s football in the north.

“They are a team full of internationals and it allows the local girls who came to watch to see what they can aspire to be, which is really good.

“Although she didn’t play in the game because she was injured, Rachel McLauchlan plays for Rangers and is a product of the north of Scotland. She was given opportunities up here, but her mum and dad did have to drive her around a bit as well.

“There has been a lot of growth in the women’s game, and – hopefully – with some more funding and some more opportunities, things will keep improving.”

1,031 fans watched Caley Thistle Women take on Rangers at the Caledonian Stadium.
1,031 fans watched Caley Thistle Women take on Rangers at the Caledonian Stadium. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Cleland’s buzz from Caledonian Stadium debut

The last time the women’s team played at the Caledonian Stadium, Cleland was sidelined with a long-term anterior cruciate ligament injury, so the winger was delighted to finally get to play at the ground.

She said: “Playing at the stadium was great. Everyone was buzzing beforehand.

“I had never played at the stadium before because of an injury. That was my first experience and I can’t believe the difference.

“I was more buzzing when I stepped on to the pitch, and I just thought to myself: ‘This is what it is really about’ – the 10-year-old diehard football fan me would’ve loved being able to do this.”

Conversation