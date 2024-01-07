‘This is the life I wanted’ – Rangers star Rachel McLauchlan on returning to play in Inverness as a professional footballer

Rangers star Rachel McLauchlan is excited to revisit where her senior career began when her current club face Caley Thistle in the Scottish Cup.

The defender returns to the Highlands on Sunday when third-tier Caley Thistle Women host current SWPL leaders Rangers in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

It will be the first time McLauchlan, who is originally from Avoch on the Black Isle, has returned to play a competitive game in Inverness since she became a full-time professional footballer.

And she admits her career would not have been possible if it was not for her breakthrough at Inverness City Ladies – who became Caley Thistle in 2019.

McLauchlan has gone on to win 10 domestic trophies across spells with Rangers, Hibernian and Glasgow City.

Ahead of the Gers’ Scottish Cup visit to Caley Thistle, the 23-time capped Scotland international spoke fondly about how the north side helped shape what has been an impressive career so far.

“Ever since I was a wee girl, this is the life I wanted,” said McLauchlan. “Sometimes you do have to remind yourself you’re there after all that.

“Inverness done so much for me and I’m so thankful for everything they done – I was in training from an early age and by a certain age I got to start playing.

“From them taking me in when I was a lot younger and showing me the way of it, I learned so much there and I’ve got so much to be thankful for.

“It has been a great experience so far (being a full-time pro) and I’m excited to see where it’ll take me.”

Rangers star embraces being a role model for Highland youngsters

Just 26, there are still plenty of things McLauchlan hopes to achieve in her career, but she knows she has come a long way since playing with Inverness City at only 16 years old.

The Rangers defender added: “It is mad to look back on it and I think at that point I just remember wanting to to go as far as I could in the game.

“There are still things I want to do now, but, even at this point, I am really happy with how my career has gone and I still want to progress.

“I look back when I was younger, around 10 years ago, I was still new to football and wanted to learn so much – and I was learning from everyone from Inverness.

“It is quite a mad twist in the plot of mine, but going back up to Inverness is exciting.”

McLauchlan returns to the Highlands with girls’ and women’s football operating in a much-changed landscape to when she came through the ranks.

She admits it is a weird feeling to be a role model to the up-and-coming footballers in the area, but it is a responsibility she is happy to take on.

“I find it funny for me to say I am a role model, but I would love that and I would love to do a good job in showing them what they can go and do,” said McLauchlan.

“It is tough when you’re growing up – and maybe you don’t have as many opportunities up there, but there are still opportunities and you can make it and have as good a career as the people who were born here (central belt) and have the facilities beside them.

“There have been a few times when I’ve come back up and have seen girls’ sessions being held.

“It’s a small thing, but when I was growing up I always played with the boys. I don’t think there were any girls’ teams, which was unfortunate because it meant my mum and dad driving me about the country.

“It’s really good to see things now and it just shows how much the game is growing.

“Everyone deserves the exact same chances and hopefully that is something will come as the game grows.”

McLauchlan has job to do for Rangers against Caley Thistle

It will be something of a “bittersweet” return for McLauchlan, though, as her Rangers side – who are yet to lose a game this season – will be aiming for a Scottish Cup win.

McLauchlan insists Rangers will not be taking Inverness lightly, despite her former club playing in the SWF Championship, two divisions below the top-flight.

She said: “In every game you never know what is going to happen in any situation.

“We have come back in (since the Christmas break) and the girls have been putting in a shift in every training session. We’ve prepared like we would for any other game and we’re looking forward to getting going again.

“At the end of the day, it comes down to football and we want to go out and win.

“It is a wee bit bittersweet, but I’m looking forward to the game.”

Caley Thistle v Rangers kick off at 1pm at the Caledonian Stadium. Entry to the match is a donation.