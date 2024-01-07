‘This is the life I wanted’ – Rangers star Rachel McLauchlan on returning to play in Inverness as a professional footballer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

‘This is the life I wanted’ – Rangers star Rachel McLauchlan on returning to play in Inverness as a professional footballer

The 26-year-old returns to the Highlands to face her former club when Rangers play Caley Thistle in the third round of the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

By Sophie Goodwin
Rangers defender Rachel McLauchlan.
Rangers defender Rachel McLauchlan returns to the Highlands to face Caley Thistle in the Scottish Cup. Image: Shutterstock.

Rangers star Rachel McLauchlan is excited to revisit where her senior career began when her current club face Caley Thistle in the Scottish Cup.

The defender returns to the Highlands on Sunday when third-tier Caley Thistle Women host current SWPL leaders Rangers in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

It will be the first time McLauchlan, who is originally from Avoch on the Black Isle, has returned to play a competitive game in Inverness since she became a full-time professional footballer.

And she admits her career would not have been possible if it was not for her breakthrough at Inverness City Ladies – who became Caley Thistle in 2019.

McLauchlan has gone on to win 10 domestic trophies across spells with Rangers, Hibernian and Glasgow City.

Ahead of the Gers’ Scottish Cup visit to Caley Thistle, the 23-time capped Scotland international spoke fondly about how the north side helped shape what has been an impressive career so far.

“Ever since I was a wee girl, this is the life I wanted,” said McLauchlan. “Sometimes you do have to remind yourself you’re there after all that.

Scotland's Rachel McLauchlan battles with England's Ella Toone at the Stadium of Light.
Scotland’s Rachel McLauchlan battles with England’s Ella Toone at the Stadium of Light. Image: Shutterstock.

“Inverness done so much for me and I’m so thankful for everything they done – I was in training from an early age and by a certain age I got to start playing.

“From them taking me in when I was a lot younger and showing me the way of it, I learned so much there and I’ve got so much to be thankful for.

“It has been a great experience so far (being a full-time pro) and I’m excited to see where it’ll take me.”

Rangers star embraces being a role model for Highland youngsters

Just 26, there are still plenty of things McLauchlan hopes to achieve in her career, but she knows she has come a long way since playing with Inverness City at only 16 years old.

The Rangers defender added: “It is mad to look back on it and I think at that point I just remember wanting to to go as far as I could in the game.

“There are still things I want to do now, but, even at this point, I am really happy with how my career has gone and I still want to progress.

“I look back when I was younger, around 10 years ago, I was still new to football and wanted to learn so much – and I was learning from everyone from Inverness.

“It is quite a mad twist in the plot of mine, but going back up to Inverness is exciting.”

McLauchlan returns to the Highlands with girls’ and women’s football operating in a much-changed landscape to when she came through the ranks.

She admits it is a weird feeling to be a role model to the up-and-coming footballers in the area, but it is a responsibility she is happy to take on.

“I find it funny for me to say I am a role model, but I would love that and I would love to do a good job in showing them what they can go and do,” said McLauchlan.

“It is tough when you’re growing up – and maybe you don’t have as many opportunities up there, but there are still opportunities and you can make it and have as good a career as the people who were born here (central belt) and have the facilities beside them.

Rangers defender Rachel McLauchlan spends time taking photos with fans after a SWPL match.
Rangers defender Rachel McLauchlan spends time taking photos with fans. Image: Shutterstock.

“There have been a few times when I’ve come back up and have seen girls’ sessions being held.

“It’s a small thing, but when I was growing up I always played with the boys. I don’t think there were any girls’ teams, which was unfortunate because it meant my mum and dad driving me about the country.

“It’s really good to see things now and it just shows how much the game is growing.

“Everyone deserves the exact same chances and hopefully that is something will come as the game grows.”

McLauchlan has job to do for Rangers against Caley Thistle

It will be something of a “bittersweet” return for McLauchlan, though, as her Rangers side – who are yet to lose a game this season – will be aiming for a Scottish Cup win.

McLauchlan insists Rangers will not be taking Inverness lightly, despite her former club playing in the SWF Championship, two divisions below the top-flight.

She said: “In every game you never know what is going to happen in any situation.

“We have come back in (since the Christmas break) and the girls have been putting in a shift in every training session. We’ve prepared like we would for any other game and we’re looking forward to getting going again.

“At the end of the day, it comes down to football and we want to go out and win.

“It is a wee bit bittersweet, but I’m looking forward to the game.”

Caley Thistle v Rangers kick off at 1pm at the Caledonian Stadium. Entry to the match is a donation.

More from Women's Football

Aberdeen FC Women's three new signings with manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster makes three new signings ahead of Scottish Cup clash
Caley Thistle Women line-up for a team photo ahead of a SWF Championship fixture.
Rachel Corsie: Caley Thistle Women have to try make life difficult for heavyweights Rangers…
Caley Thistle Women striker Betty Ross in action.
Caley Thistle Women forward Betty Ross raring for pinch-me Scottish Cup moment against Rangers
Dyce Women FC
Dyce Women hoping to mark first anniversary with Scottish Cup upset against SWPL side…
Caley Thistle Women's SWF Championship squad.
Karen Mason urges Caley Thistle Women to embrace 'David v Goliath' Scottish Cup tie…
Aberdeen FC Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Policeman, teacher and now Aberdeen Women manager: Clint Lancaster's journey to the Dons
Former Celtic FC Women manager Fran Alonso celebrates with his players after reaching the Scottish Cup final at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie: Fran Alonso's move from Celtic to Houston Dash in USA shows SWPL…
Aberdeen FC announce girls' academy teams. From left, Hazel Reid (Aberdeen FC Ladies chairperson), James Low (Aberdeen FC Ladies secretary), Aimee Black (AFC Women), Steven Gunn (AFC director of football), Eilidh Shore (AFC Women), Clint Lancaster (AFC Women manager). Image: Aberdeen FC.
Aberdeen FC announce first-ever girls' academy sides
Aberdeen FC Women in a pre-match huddle ahead of a SWPL fixture.
Aberdeen Women: What are the key priorities for the transfer window?
BBC Sports Personality of the Year for 2023 - England goalkeeper Mary Earps.
Rachel Corsie: Mary Earps' BBC Sports Personality of the Year accolade another sign of…

Conversation