Peter Pawlett’s baby: Ex-Aberdeen attacker delighted to sign for Peterhead after spell as stay-at-home dad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peter Pawlett’s baby: Ex-Aberdeen attacker delighted to sign for Peterhead after spell as stay-at-home dad

The former Don says he's excited by a new challenge in the part-time game after making the move to the Blue Toon.

By Paul Third
Peter Pawlett celebrates netting a famous Parkhead winner for Aberdeen against Celtic in 2015
Peter Pawlett celebrates netting a famous Parkhead winner for Aberdeen against Celtic in 2015.

Peter Pawlett is excited to be embarking on a new stage of his career after making the move to part-time football with Peterhead.

The former Aberdeen attacking midfielder has been out of the game since leaving Dundee United in the summer, but is set to make his return for the Blue Toon after signing an 18-month deal with the League Two side on Sunday.

Pawlett said: “It’s good to be back, I’ve missed it and I’m itching to get going again. I’m really looking forward to it actually.

“Jordon Brown was in touch straight away in the summer and we were in constant dialogue about how I was getting on.

“I’ve spoken to a few clubs, but I grew up in youth set-up (at Aberdeen) with Jordon and Ryan and they are good people. It just felt right.”

Motherwell's Lennon Miller and Dundee United's Peter Pawlett during a cinch Premiership match in May 2023.
Motherwell’s Lennon Miller and Dundee United’s Peter Pawlett during a cinch Premiership match in May 2023. Image: SNS.

Pawlett has been playing the role of stay-at-home father since leaving Tannadice, and while he has cherished his family role, he is ready for a return to the football pitch with Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan’s team.

He said: “At the minute my little boy is two years old and my wife works full-time so I’ve been looking after him. I’ve had some really good bonding time with him.

“You usually miss a lot as a full-time footballer so I’ve really enjoyed spending quality time with him.

“He goes to nursery in a couple of months so I’m trying to figure out what my plan is moving forward.”

Attacker needed time to adjust to part-time switch

Part-time football will be a new challenge for Pawlett, who turn 33 next month – but the attacker insists he is excited to be making a change.

Pawlett said: “It has taken a bit of times to come to terms with. I knew at some point in my career I’d switch to part-time football and it has come earlier than I anticipated.

“Getting your head round how much your whole life is changing has been the part which has taken a bit of time to get used to it.

“I think it will benefit my body. As I get older I will be able to choose what I do on a day-to-day basis on top of training twice a week.”

Peter Pawlett, who is moving to Peterhead, during his time with Aberdeen.
Peter Pawlett during his time with Aberdeen.

Pawlett signing continues family link with Blue Toon

Pawlett has been added to the Blue Toon squad for Tuesday’s league match against Dumbarton at Balmoor Stadium.

The 32-year-old will be following in his brother’s footsteps in representing the club.

He said: “I grew up in Banchory and Peterhead is a team I’ve been fond of.

“My brother played in the youth team, so I’m aware of the set-up behind the scenes.

“Chris played for the under-18s for a couple of years and I watched him play a couple of times.

“He enjoyed his time there and I’m sure there’s still people involved who were there previously.

“Hopefully I can bring a bit of success and repay the faith Jordon and Ryan have shown in me.”

Brown looking to regain the winning habit

Peterhead FC co-manager Jordon Brown.
Peterhead FC co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown.

Co-boss Brown hopes the arrival of Pawlett can help his side snap a disappointing run of three straight defeats.

He said: “Peter is at the stage where he is looking to transition to part-time and we can help each other.

“He wasn’t short of options and we’re delighted he has chosen to come to us. He’ll undoubtedly add quality once he gets himself up to speed in terms of match sharpness.

“He is in decent shape and we’ll carefully look after him.

“We wanted him before this game as it will be good have him in the squad and involved.

“We’ve gone from scoring goals and keeping clean sheets to the opposite in recent weeks. On Saturday, we missed some chances and then conceded a goal.

“You can only say it is a bad run for so long before it becomes a mindset, so we need to turn that around.”

Rory McAllister returns from suspension, while Conor O’Keefe and Jordan Armstrong will be assessed before the game. David Wilson is out due to concussion protocol.

More from Peterhead FC

Peter Pawlett during his time at Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen midfielder Peter Pawlett joins Peterhead on deal until 2025
Peterhead's Ryan Strachan battles Bradley Whyte of Spartans. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead hope to bolster attack following Spartans defeat
Aaron Reid in action for Peterhead FC during his spell on loan from Aberdeen FC.
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown on why Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid's loan spell was cut…
Elgin City's Ryan McLeman pictured scoring against Peterhead in a League Two match at Borough Briggs.
Allan Hale off the mark as Elgin City boss with 2-1 win over Peterhead
Peterhead FC co-manager Jordon Brown.
Jordon Brown: Peterhead may look to bring in new recruits in January
Peterhead's David Wilson is stretchered off with a neck injury against Forfar Athletic. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead relief after David Wilson injury not as bad as first feared following collision…
Peterhead FC player/co-manager Ryan Strachan.
Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan delighted to be granted testimonial
Peterhead FC's Balmoor Stadium.
Peterhead convert shipping container to house young 'ultras' at Balmoor Stadium
Peterhead's Conor O'Keefe gets away from Clyde's Ross Lyon. Image: Duncan Brwn.
Peterhead keep pressure on League Two leaders Stenhousemuir with Clyde victory
Peterhead's Joe McKee celebrates his winning goal against Stranraer.
Joe McKee happy to see Peterhead benefit from set-piece specialities

Conversation