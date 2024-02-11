‘I find it difficult to zip it’: Aberdeen Women boss Clint Lancaster on being in stand for 4-0 SWPL loss to Hearts

Aberdeen Women boss Clint Lancaster has vowed not to change his “vocal” approach after serving his second suspension of the SWPL season.

Lancaster watched the Dons’ 4-0 defeat to Hearts at the Oriam from the stands after being handed a one-match dugout ban following his yellow card in the Scottish Cup defeat to Spartans last weekend.

On being suspended, the Aberdeen manager said: “It is tough because I am obviously quite vocal and I like to be on the sidelines and give instructions to help players out.

“I have to serve the suspension and it is what it is. I’ll be back next week for the Dundee United game.

“I am conscious of it, but I will never change the way that I am. I am passionate and I do get frustrated – I think some of the officiating since I have been here has been absolutely terrible, but I thought the officials were good today.

“Sometimes I do just find it difficult to zip it.”

Aberdeen Women boss Lancaster rues final pass in defeat to Hearts

Hearts went 1-0 up after 29 minutes through Lizzie Waldie, before former Dons full-back Jenna Penman doubled their advantage just five minutes before half-time.

Second-half substitute Danni Findlay made it 3-0 after 68 minutes and bagged her brace in injury time, aided by a deflection.

Lancaster thinks his side played good football, despite the SWPL defeat, but were let down by their final ball.

He said: “Hearts get two goals from set-pieces and the last one is an error. It is a harsh scoreline – but we have to take chances when we have them.

“I’m really proud of how we play. We played some really good football at times, but, again, it’s the final pass that lets us down or we’re a bit gun shy and don’t pull the trigger soon enough.

“We’re almost trying to pass the ball into the back of the net at times.

“We moved the ball really well into the final third and the movement is there at times, but it’s the next pass which is overhit or intercepted.

“We had chances in the second half and got the ball forwards, but just couldn’t get ourselves on the scoresheet.”

After coming on as a substitute at half-time, Aberdeen forward Darcie Miller looked lively and hit one of only two shots the visitors had on target in the entire match.

Lancaster was keen to praise the 17-year-old’s display, as he said: “Darcie was outstanding when she came on today.

“She moved the ball really well and her runs are so much better now. We had a little chat about the timing of her runs, the timing of them and trying to get herself into good areas.

“She is doing really well. I’m delighted for her, but it is just a shame she didn’t get that goal because she came close to one.”

The other results

In the SWF Championship, Caley Thistle Women suffered back-to-back defeats following a 2-0 loss to Dryburgh Athletic in Dundee, which leaves them sitting third and trailing Ayr United in second by four points.

Meanwhile, Westhill side Westdyke were on the receiving end of a heavy 9-1 defeat at Championship league leaders Rossvale.

In the SWFL North, league leaders Inverurie Locos kept up their winning run in the fifth-tier as they beat Huntly 5-0 at home, while second-placed Grampian were held to a 1-1 draw with Dyce.

The other results were: Stonehaven 0-7 Elgin City, Westdyke Thistle 2-0 Arbroath, and Dryburgh Athletic 5-2 Buchan.