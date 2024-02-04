Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster criticises referee’s display in 2-1 loss to Spartans in Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster criticises referee’s display in 2-1 loss to Spartans in Scottish Cup

Spartans progressed to the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup after goals from Robyn McCafferty and Becky Galbraith, while Darcie Miller was on the scoresheet for the Dons.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster was left furious at the referee’s display after his side’s 2-1 defeat to Spartans in the Scottish Cup.

At Ainslie Park, Spartans went 1-0 up in the fourth-round clash through captain Robyn McCafferty in the 64th minute, before substitute Darcie Miller levelled the score 13 minutes later.

But with seven minutes left, Becky Galbraith restored Spartans’ lead with a close-range finish which secured the Edinburgh side’s place in the quarter final.

Lancaster was disappointed by referee Brent Falconer’s display.

He said: “We were much better than Spartans.

“They have got players throwing themselves on to the floor. The referee was an absolute shambles. The officiating was so bad.

“He said Darcie had given away a free-kick for diving, but didn’t book her. So, how does that work? How does that make sense?

“Second half we  just weren’t good enough. We didn’t play like we had been playing in the first half when we were all over them. We were the much better team.

Aberdeen Women striker Darcie Miller.
Aberdeen Women striker Darcie Miller. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“It is frustrating because we were up against a team who were desperate to beat us. They are second bottom in the league and they are struggling.

“It’s not points, but best of luck to them in the cup.

“For me, we played them off the park in the first half. They didn’t lay a glove on us.

“But then they lump the ball down to their striker and she is diving about on the floor anytime Maddie (Finnie) touches her – and then, hey, the referee gives away the free-kick.”

Dons fail to progress to Scottish Cup quarter-finals

Lancaster made two changes from last weekend’s SWPL defeat to Rangers, with Francesca Ogilvie and Adele Lindbaek, who was making her first start for the club, coming in for Aimee Black and Hannah Innes.

The Dons went close inside the opening five minutes, but Spartans goalkeeper Alicia Yates held Eilidh Shore’s header from a corner.

It had been all Aberdeen until the home side looked to hit on the break as Galbraith burst into the box and hit a tame effort that was saved by goalkeeper Jeni Currie.

Galbraith saw another shot, this time from the edge of the box after some nice build-up play, well held by the Dons custodian.

Spartans goalkeeper Yates gifted possession to Ogilvie, but was not punished as the Aberdeen winger hit it straight back to her, before Lindbaek unleashed a long-range effort over the bar.

The woodwork kept the game at 0-0 as Bayley Hutchison got on the end of a flicked header from Hannah Stewart, and her strike came back off the post.

And up the other end, Spartans also hit the woodwork as Caley Gibb’s strike clipped the post.

With almost the last touch of the first half, Currie made a superb stop to deny Hannah Robinson from only a couple yards out, after the Spartans winger had been played through with a pass across the face of goal.

Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Jeni Currie in action in a SWPL match against Rangers.
Jeni Currie in action for Aberdeen Women. Image: Shutterstock.

In the second half, it was the Dons who went close first when Stewart hit a looping effort that was well claimed in the air by Yates.

Lancaster was forced to make a substitution on the hour mark as defender Lois Edwards limped off and forward Miller came on in her place.

A mix up at the back gifted Hannah Jordan a strike on the edge of the box, that was deflected behind for a corner.

From the resulting set-piece, the home side went 1-0 as McCafferty tapped the ball home from a couple yards out after a stramash in the box which Aberdeen failed to clear.

Simone McMahon looked to double Spartans’ advantage with a free-kick from 20 yards out, but she hit her effort just over the bar.

Aberdeen had to make another substitute due to injury as Keeley Banfield came off for Keira MacPherson.

It was the Dons substitute who created the equaliser as Miller got the better of her marker and burst into the box, before unleashing a superb strike over the top of Yates which dropped into the back of the net.

The game was not level for long though as Galbraith got on the end of a great move to stab home Mya Bates’ ball sent in from the left flank.

Spartans striker Becky Galbraith. Image: Shutterstock.

A clearance of the line from MacPherson kept the score at 2-1 after Spartans’ Jordan looked to score her side’s third from distance.

The game was as getting scrappy as it neared an end with Aberdeen’s Chloe Gover and Ogilvie shown yellow cards, as was Gibb for Spartans.

There was one last chance for the Dons in injury time as Ogilvie headed Stewart’s cross towards goal, but it was held by Yates – and Spartans progressed to the last eight of the Scottish Cup.

More from Women's Football

Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Jeni Currie in action in a SWPL match against Rangers.
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Jeni Currie on why she wanted to join the Dons and…
Aberdeen Women's new winger Adele Lindbaek.
Clint Lancaster hails Aberdeen Women's new Norwegian winger Adele Lindbaek after 'impressive' debut
Aberdeen Women defender Lois Edwards in action against Rangers in a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Lois Edwards enjoying first impressions of Scottish football with Aberdeen Women after move from…
Aberdeen FC Women midfielder Eilidh Shore battles with Rangers captain Nicola Docherty in the SWPL encounter at Balmoral Stadium.
Clint Lancaster proud of Aberdeen Women's display in narrow 2-1 loss to SWPL leaders…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women ready for crunch clash with leaders Rossvale
Partick Thistle's Brian Graham. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Brian Graham deserves credit for Partick Thistle progress
Aberdeen Women celebrate Bayley Hutchison's goal against Rangers at Broadwood in August. Supplied by SWPL.
Norwegian winger joins Aberdeen Women as boss Clint Lancaster urges Dons to embrace opportunity…
Christy Grimshaw celebrates scoring for AC Milan. Image: Shutterstock.
Stonehaven's Christy Grimshaw on how she fell in love with life in Italy at…
Scotland and Real Madrid midfielder Caroline Weir made Rachel Corsie's world's best starting XI.
Rachel Corsie: My Fifa Best awards-inspired women's world XI
Aberdeen Women's new signings. From L-R: Jeni Currie, Lois Edwards, and Keeley Banfield
What to expect from new Aberdeen Women trio Lois Edwards, Keeley Banfield and Jeni…

Conversation