Teenager Darcie Miller happy to be reaping rewards of game time with Aberdeen Women

Darcie Miller is delighted to be getting game time and to be scoring goals for Aberdeen Women.

The 17-year-old striker netted a brace in the Dons’ 6-2 Sky Sports Cup second round defeat to Hibernian on Sunday – which was also her first start for the club.

Miller, who made her SWPL debut earlier this season and is already off the mark in the league, is happy to be gaining plenty of experience after making the step up to senior football.

After her double against Hibs, Miller said: “I’m really glad to get the two goals, but it is a shame about the result. I think we played well in the first half.

“I’m delighted to score and just to be getting minutes. It gives me a massive confidence boost and I’m enjoying my time with the team.

“I thought I’d still be playing with the under-18s this season, but I was keen for the step up and now I’m just glad to be getting the opportunities.”

Miller still playing for U18s on Saturday, before Sunday matches with senior side

Miller has featured in six of Aberdeen’s eight league matches so far this season and has enjoyed being tested by the demands of the SWPL.

She said: “It (senior football) is a lot more physical, but that’s how I am going to get better.

“It’s a good challenge for myself and I am really enjoying it.”

Miller benefits from the the best of both worlds as she still turns out for Aberdeen FC Ladies under-18s on a Saturday.

She said: “It’s good that I can still play with them on a Saturday, because if I don’t get much game time on a Sunday, I’ve still had the chance to play.

“My fitness is improving all the time because how much I am getting to play, so that has been really good.”