Teenager Darcie Miller happy to be reaping rewards of game time with Aberdeen Women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Teenager Darcie Miller happy to be reaping rewards of game time with Aberdeen Women

The 17-year-old netted a brace in the Dons' 6-2 defeat to Hibernian in the Sky Sports Cup, which was also her first start for the club.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women striker Darcie Miller.
Aberdeen Women striker Darcie Miller. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Darcie Miller is delighted to be getting game time and to be scoring goals for Aberdeen Women.

The 17-year-old striker netted a brace in the Dons’ 6-2 Sky Sports Cup second round defeat to Hibernian on Sunday – which was also her first start for the club.

Miller, who made her SWPL debut earlier this season and is already off the mark in the league, is happy to be gaining plenty of experience after making the step up to senior football.

Darcie Miller celebrates after scoring for Aberdeen.
Darcie Miller celebrates after scoring for Aberdeen Women in the Sky Sports Cup defeat to Hibernian. Image: Colin Poultney/SWPL.

After her double against Hibs, Miller said: “I’m really glad to get the two goals, but it is a shame about the result. I think we played well in the first half.

“I’m delighted to score and just to be getting minutes. It gives me a massive confidence boost and I’m enjoying my time with the team.

“I thought I’d still be playing with the under-18s this season, but I was keen for the step up and now I’m just glad to be getting the opportunities.”

Miller still playing for U18s on Saturday, before Sunday matches with senior side

Miller has featured in six of Aberdeen’s eight league matches so far this season and has enjoyed being tested by the demands of the SWPL.

She said: “It (senior football) is a lot more physical, but that’s how I am going to get better.

“It’s a good challenge for myself and I am really enjoying it.”

Miller benefits from the the best of both worlds as she still turns out for Aberdeen FC Ladies under-18s on a Saturday.

She said: “It’s good that I can still play with them on a Saturday, because if I don’t get much game time on a Sunday, I’ve still had the chance to play.

“My fitness is improving all the time because how much I am getting to play, so that has been really good.”

More from Women's Football

Hibernian goal scorer Abbie Ferguson and Aberdeen forward Hannah Stewart.
Aberdeen Women exit Sky Sports Cup in second round following 6-2 defeat to Hibernian
Scotland Women's starting XI for the Nations League match against Belgium at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women set high standard in opening Nations League matches - we…
Aberdeen Women defender Madison Finnie in action during a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women teen Madison Finnie on overcoming and learning from challenging moments in football
Scotland Women goalkeeper Lee Gibson.
Future is bright for Scotland Women, says goalkeeper Lee Gibson after earning 50th cap
Scotland Women manager Pedro Martinez Losa. Image: SNS.
Scotland Women boss Pedro Martinez Losa 'angry' as he slams referee display in Belgium…
Scotland defender Sophie Howard scores with the last touch of the ball to secure a 1-1 draw against Belgium in the Nations League.
Scotland Women salvage Nations League point with last-minute equaliser in 1-1 draw against Belgium
Buckie Ladies have secured the Highlands and Islands League Cup with a 3-1 victory over Caithness. Image supplied by Scottish Women's Football.
Buckie Ladies secure Highlands and Islands League and Cup double
Goalkeeper Faye Kirby in action for Aberdeen Women.
Sophie Goodwin: Quantity not quality is Aberdeen Women's issue as recent injuries set off…
Scotland's Rachel McLauchlan battles with England's Ella Toone at the Stadium of Light.
Scotland Women proved they can compete with top nations, says defender Rachel McLauchlan
Scotland's Christy Grimshaw battles with England's Lauren Hemp in the Nations League match.
Scotland Women encouraged by performance against England despite defeat, says Christy Grimshaw

Conversation