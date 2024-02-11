Aberdeen need more leaders on the pitch, says defender Jack MacKenzie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen need more leaders on the pitch, says defender Jack MacKenzie

Aberdeen defender MacKenzie warns the Dons players must step up to the mark to emulate captain Graeme Shinnie's leadership.

By Sean Wallace
Jack MacKenzie of Aberdeen shoots at goal against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Shutterstock.
Jack MacKenzie of Aberdeen shoots at goal against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen need more leaders on the pitch, warns defender Jack MacKenzie.

The Dons edged past League Two Bonnyrigg Rose 2-0 at Pittodrie to reach the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

MacKenzie reckons it is time for players to step up to become leaders like inspirational club captain Graeme Shinnie.

The cup win was interim manager Neil Warnock’s first game at Pittodrie.

Warnock, 75, was drafted in to save the Dons’ season while the club’s hierarchy search for a permanent manager for the 2024-25 campaign.

Aberdeen are languishing a lowly ninth in the Premiership table and will bid to kick-start their league campaign when hosting Motherwell on Wednesday.

MacKenzie accepts more leadership is needed.

Aerdeen manager Neil Warnock during the Scottish Cup fifth round match between Aberdeen and Bonnyrigg Rose at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: SNS.

He said: “We all need to be leaders on the pitch.

“Shinnie is the leader on and off the pitch and is brilliant.

“But it is up us to have seven or eight leaders on the pitch.

“That is somewhere we need to improve.”

Squad discussed need for more leaders

Skipper Shinnie was substituted off at half-time by Warnock, who handed the captaincy to Dante Polvara in his absence.

Warnock admitted he handed the armband to American midfielder Polvara because “he was the nearest one to me (in dressing room) when Shinnie came off“.

MacKenzie was quizzed if the players discussed among themselves the need to take on more responsibility and leadership.

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock (C) with Dante Polvara during a Scottish Cup fifth round match against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS.

He replied: “There is a conversation.

“We need to be better and improve upon certain things.

“However, we are an open and honest enough group to have those conversations.

“We have a couple of games coming up and hopefully we can take responsibility as players.”

MacKenzie addresses inconsistency

Two first-half goals from Bojan Miovski were the difference against the League Two minnows.

However, Bonnyrigg Rose created chances and had an effort cleared off the line by Nicky Devlin.

Asked why Aberdeen could push Celtic hard recently (1-1 draw), yet struggled against Bonnyrigg, MacKenzie said: “That’s a fair question.

“It is something we need to improve on.

“We were good against Celtic and that has happened a lot.

“We have done well in the European games against Frankfurt and PAOK and struggled in the league games.

“However we just haven’t been as good at it as we should be, especially here.

“We haven’t won as many games as we maybe should have.

“Our league form hasn’t been good enough.

“We have two home games coming up and we would like to take six points from them.

“That is what the focus has been on.

“We know we haven’t been good enough and hopefully that will change.”

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara (L) and Bonnyrigg's Lee Currie in action during a Scottish Cup Fifth Round match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara (L) and Bonnyrigg's Lee Currie in action during a Scottish Cup fifth round match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Room for improvement with Dons

Aberdeen have not won the Scottish Cup since 1990 and interim boss Warnock made ending that drought one of his priorities when arriving at Pittodrie.

MacKenzie, 23, says progressing to the next round is ultimately all that matters in cup competition.

However, he accepts the Dons performance against a fourth-tier side “wasn’t good enough”

Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock during a Scottish Cup fifth round match against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS

He said: “I don’t think we were at our best.

“Bonnyrigg came up with a game plan and did very well and made it difficult for us.

“We need to play better than that – there is no getting away from it.

“At the end of the day, it is a cup competition and we are in the next round, which is the most important thing.

“We gave them too much encouragement in the first half.

“Even in the second half, they had a couple of half-chances.

“I don’t think we controlled the game as well as we could have.”

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 during a Scottish Cup Fifth Round match against Bonnyrigg Rose at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 during a Scottish Cup fifth round match against Bonnyrigg Rose at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Take the scoring burden off Miovski

North Macedonian international Miovski has scored all but one of Aberdeen’s goals since the winter break.

MacKenzie accepts his team-mates have to chip in with goals to take the burden off the prolific striker, who has netted 22 times this season.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring the opener against Bonnyigg Rose with Dante Polvara. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring the opener against Bonnyigg Rose with Dante Polvara. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “Bojan is flying.

“He’s a brilliant striker and has been amazing for us.

“We all need to chip in a wee bit more with goals.

“I don’t think we score enough goals as a team.

“If Bojan is scoring them all but one, then we need to chip in.”

Conversation