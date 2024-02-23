Aberdeen firm ThinkPR nets deals worth more than £150,000

Marketing and design agency ThinkPR, of Aberdeen, is celebrating business wins worth more than £150,000 since the start of the year.

The firm, now in its 20th year, said it had secured several new clients and been recognised for its work in the third-sector.

In addition, it has led a series of -based Emergency Response projects and handled the media launch of the recent Helipets initiative with Canine Concern Scotland Trust.

Meanwhile, ThinkPR’s team has expanded to 10 since late 2023.

Transatlantic clients

New clients since the start of this year include TWMA, Reactive Downhole Tools, Interocean and Houston-based PipeSense.

The total contract haul includes an extension to an existing deal with Spirit Energy.

ThinkPR chief executive Annabel Sall said the new business followed a successful year.

She added: “2023 was an incredible year for the team, from supporting long-standing clients with their growth and success to welcoming new businesses who have started their journey with marketing.

“I’m extremely proud of the team, led by Leigh-Ann (managing director Leigh-Ann Rogie) and I, and the quality of work we continue to provide our clients globally.

“As we celebrate our 20th birthday this year, the new business wins and recognition for our work is a proud moment and chance to reflect all that we have achieved.”

‘Marketing magic’ finalist

ThinkPR has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Northern Star Business Awards, run by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce..

It is in the running for the “marketing magic” award in recognition of its work with charity partner Autism & Neurodiversity North Scotland (A-ND).

ThinkPR has provided strategic marketing and social media support for A-ND since last February.

The partnership delivered the charity’s first Think Different fundraising dinner last year.

This year’s Think Different dinner has already received sponsorship from Global E&C, Envoy Group, Stork and Serica Energy.

ThinkPR also launched the inaugural Women in New Energy event last year, in partnership with industry professionals. Another is due to take place during 2024.