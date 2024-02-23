Aberdeen firm ThinkPR nets deals worth more than £150,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen firm ThinkPR nets deals worth more than £150,000

The company is also busy working with third sector partners.

By Keith Findlay
ThinkPR CEO Annabel Sall, left, and managing director Leigh-Ann Rogie.
ThinkPR CEO Annabel Sall, left, and managing director Leigh-Ann Rogie. Image: ThinkPR

Marketing and design agency ThinkPR, of Aberdeen, is celebrating business wins worth more than £150,000 since the start of the year.

The firm, now in its 20th year, said it had secured several new clients and been recognised for its work in the third-sector.

In addition, it has led a series of -based Emergency Response projects and handled the media launch of the recent Helipets initiative with Canine Concern Scotland Trust.

Meanwhile, ThinkPR’s team has expanded to 10 since late 2023.

Transatlantic clients

New clients since the start of this year include TWMA, Reactive Downhole Tools, Interocean and Houston-based PipeSense.

The total contract haul includes an extension to an existing deal with Spirit Energy.

Specialist drilling waste management company TWMA
Specialist drilling waste management company TWMA is among new clients of ThinkPR. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

ThinkPR chief executive Annabel Sall said the new business followed a successful year.

She added: “2023 was an incredible year for the team, from supporting long-standing clients with their growth and success to welcoming new businesses who have started their journey with marketing.

“I’m extremely proud of the team, led by Leigh-Ann (managing director Leigh-Ann Rogie) and I, and the quality of work we continue to provide our clients globally.

“As we celebrate our 20th birthday this year, the new business wins and recognition for our work is a proud moment and chance to reflect all that we have achieved.”

‘Marketing magic’ finalist

ThinkPR has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Northern Star Business Awards, run by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce..

It is in the running for the “marketing magic” award in recognition of its work with charity partner Autism & Neurodiversity North Scotland (A-ND).

ThinkPR has provided strategic marketing and social media support for A-ND since last February.

As we celebrate our 20th birthday this year, the new business wins and recognition for our work is a proud moment and chance to reflect all that we have achieved.”

Annabel Sall, chief executive, ThinkPR

The partnership delivered the charity’s first Think Different fundraising dinner last year.

This year’s Think Different dinner has already received sponsorship from Global E&C, Envoy Group, Stork and Serica Energy.

ThinkPR also launched the inaugural Women in New Energy event last year, in partnership with industry professionals. Another is due to take place during 2024.

More from Business

The Scottish Conservative leader has challenged his opponents to a debate on the future of oil and gas (Andy Buchanan/PA)
Ross challenges Yousaf and Sarwar to debate on future of oil and gas
Two businessmen shaking hands after agreeing deal in meeting.
Who’s writing the cheques to fund north and north-east M&A?
UK airports are being put at an ‘enormous disadvantage’ because of air passenger duty (APD), Ryanair has claimed (Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA)
Ryanair: UK flight tax puts regional airports at ‘enormous disadvantage’
A general view of a Serco van (Ian Nicholson/PA)
Serco Leisure ordered to stop using facial recognition tech on workers
The Union Square shopping centre in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Union Square to be sold in a deal worth £110 million
The payment processing business was one of the largest firms to list on the London Stock Exchange last year (PA)
CAB Payments boss to step down months after disastrous float
Ofgem sets the energy price cap every three months (Danny Lawson/PA)
What does Ofgem’s price cap mean for my energy bills?
AAB Group
Weighing up energy security, transition and investment
A prize pot of £500 is for grabs in this year's fencing competition.
Entries welcome for NSA Scotsheep fencing competition
Divestment paperwork
Is it the right time to divest?

Conversation