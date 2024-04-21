Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster hails ‘brilliant display’ after 5-1 win at Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster hails ‘brilliant display’ after 5-1 win at Dundee United

Bayley Hutchison netted a hat-trick, as Eilidh Shore and Hannah Stewart were also on the scoresheet for the Dons.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison, left, wheels away to celebrate after scoring in the win against Dundee United.
Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison, left, wheels away to celebrate after scoring in the win against Dundee United. Image: Paul Reid.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster hailed his side’s display as “brilliant” after they came from behind to beat Dundee United 5-1.

At Foundation Park, the Dons had dominated the first half, but it was United who took the lead just before half-time through a long-range Morgan Steedman strike.

It was 1-1 when Eilidh Shore headed home the equaliser on 56 minutes, before skipper Hannah Stewart put the visitors in front less than two minutes later.

A hat-trick from Bayley Hutchison, to take her tally to 24 league goals this season, had Aberdeen 5-1 up by the 81st minute.

Hutchison is now the leading goal scorer in the SWPL, with Celtic’s Amy Gallacher (22) and Rangers’ Rio Hardy (21) and Jorian Baucom (21) chasing the Dons striker.

The win against the league’s basement side means Aberdeen have won three matches in the last seven days and remain five points clear in seventh in the SWPL table.

Dons boss Lancaster said: “We played some really good football over the 90 minutes.

“It has been a three-game week, so I think it is pretty impressive how we played. In the second half, we pressed, we worked hard and we took our chances.

Bayley Hutchison rounds the Dundee United goalkeeper to score her hat-trick and Aberdeen Women's fifth in the SWPL win.
Bayley Hutchison rounds the Dundee United goalkeeper to score her hat-trick and Aberdeen Women’s fifth in the SWPL win. Image: Paul Reid.

“I said to them at half-time that we were on top of the game, but we had to put the ball in the back of the net because that was what was lacking.

“It was a brilliant performance all round.”

After winning three times in the space of seven days – and twice on the road, Lancaster added: “The work rate from the players and effort is there. You can really see that.

“But, I have to say I am surprised Dundee United are where they are. They have got some good players in there and they are good enough to pick up points. Credit to them, they played some good football.”

The action from the SWPL clash at Foundation Park

It was all Aberdeen inside the opening five minutes with United goalkeeper Megan Sidney pushing Hannah Stewart’s strike over the bar, before Adele Lindbaek blasted an effort over the woodwork.

Dundee United had managed to get a hold of the game, but it was still the Dons who were creating chances with Chloe Gover seeing her strike from 35 yards out come back off the bar.

The home side’s first real chance came when Georgie Robb flicked the ball goalwards which forced Aberdeen goalkeeper Jeni Currie to push it over the bar.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster on the touchline during a SWPL match.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Shutterstock.

It was 1-0 in the 43rd minute when Steedman unleashed a strike from 30 yards which dropped over Currie and into the back of the net.

The Dons looked to respond before the interval, but skipper Stewart’s effort sailed over the bar.

It was the Reds who saw most of the ball after the interval – but, it was United who had the first proper chance when Rachel Todd fired a shot just over the bar.

Shore pulled Aberdeen level when she rose highest in the box and connected with the free-kick which had been whipped in by Francesca Ogilvie.

The visitors took the lead when captain Stewart scored her eighth SWPL goal of the season with a superb looping strike which dropped into the bottom corner beyond Sidey.

It looked like United were going to level the game when substitute Megan Robb only had to tap the ball into the back of the net, but Currie made a brave save to divert the ball, before being quick to smother it before there was any chance of a rebound.

Aberdeen Women celebrate with Hannah Stewart, who scored their second goal in the 5-1 win against Dundee United.
Aberdeen Women celebrate with Hannah Stewart, who scored their second goal in the 5-1 win against Dundee United. Image: Paul Reid.

Hutchison made it 3-1 and Stewart bagged an assist with the duo linking up in the box and the former slotted the ball in from a few yards out.

And Hutchison had her brace barely two minutes later with a curling strike from the edge of the box – and she wasn’t done as she netted her third of the game latching onto a mistake from United at the back, rounding the keeper before putting the ball into the back of the net.

A week behind the scenes with Aberdeen Women: Game-plans, the unsung heroes and S Club 7

