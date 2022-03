[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Westdyke Thistle won their home match against Culter Boys on Saturday in the U18 A.

The final score at Lawsondale was 8-0.

Westdyke Thistle's coach Colin Shirreffs said: "It was a very strong performance from my Westdyke Thistle team against a tough Culter side.

"It's a game closer to winning the league."

Westdyke Thistle are one point behind leaders Thistle YFC but have two games in hand.

In the other match in U18 A, Newtonhill defeated Stonehaven 6-0.