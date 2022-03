[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Culter Deeside hit double figures in their away victory against Kemnay FC.

The U17 B encounter finished 10-2 to Culter Deeside.

It was Culter Deeside's first away win of the season.

Kemnay FC remain in 12th spot and last place and Culter Deeside are 11th.