Portlethen SC won their home game against Cove Youth United on Saturday in the U16 C.

The final score was 6-3.

This means Portlethen SC are still in fifth place and Cove Youth United are in sixth.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 4-2 away win for Portlethen SC in September 2021.

Elsewhere in U16 C there were wins for Longside and Mormond Thistle against Glentanar CFC and Turriff United YFC respectively.