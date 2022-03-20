Portlethen SC victorious against Huntly FC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Portlethen SC defeated the visiting Huntly FC 3-1 in the U17 B on Saturday.

Huntly FC coach David Liston felt his side were punished for some defensive mistakes.

He said: "We dominated the game for the first 40 minutes but gave away two sloppy goals towards the end of the first half that dictated the end result."

Huntly FC are in 10th place after the game, while Portlethen SC are in fifth.

Elsewhere in U17 B there were wins for Dee United, Culter Deeside and Westdyke Thistle.

Mintlaw BC drew 1-1 with Northstar while Stonehaven and Banchory Boys played out a 3-3 draw.