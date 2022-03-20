Leaders Mintlaw BC held to 1-1 draw by Northstar CFC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mintlaw BC had to settle for a share of the spoils against the visiting Northstar CFC in their U17 B meeting.

The game finished 1-1.

Northstar CFC's manager Billy Fyvie said: "It was a hard-fought game played at a high tempo with both teams creating good chances and could have grabbed the winner."

The result means Mintlaw BC remain on top and Northstar CFC are in second. Three points separate the teams.

The last match between the teams ended in a 3-2 away win for Mintlaw BC in January 2022.

The result leaves Mintlaw three points clear at the top of the table although Northstar have two games in hand.