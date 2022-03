[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thistle YFC departed Alford with maximum points after a 2-1 victory against Donside CFC in U18 A.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 2-2 draw, with Thistle YFC at home in August 2021.

The win leaves Thistle YFC top of the table with a one point advantage over Westdyke Thistle but having played two games more than the Lawsondale side.

Westdyke Thistle won 4-0 at Newtonhill, while Dyce BC ran out 3-2 winners at Hermes Bridge of Don.