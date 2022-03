[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stonehaven Youth ran out 9-1 winners against Culter Deeside in the U17 B action on Saturday.

The result leaves Stonehaven Youth in ninth place and Culter Deeside in 11th.

Elsewhere in U17 B there were wins for Banchory Boys, Northsar CFC and Westdyke Thistle.