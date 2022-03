[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Westdyke Thistle won their home game against Mintlaw BC in the U17 B action on Saturday, finishing 2-0.

The results ileave Westdyke Thistle in third place and Mintlaw BC sitting second.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 3-1 home win for Mintlaw BC in March 2022.