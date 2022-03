[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove YFC hit a whopping 18 goals without replay against Stonehaven in U19 A on Saturday.

The victory at Balmoral Stadium leaves Cove YFC in second spot with seven wins from eight games.

Stonehaven YFC sit sixth in the table.

The last match between the teams ended in a 7-0 away win for Cove YFC in February 2022.

Elsewhere in the division, Westdyke CC inflicted a 6-3 defeat on Banchory Boys at Lawsondale.