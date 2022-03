[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Youth United picked up a narrow win against Glentanar CFC at Lochside Academy.

The U16 C game finished 3-2 in favour of the hosts.

“After a slow start, I felt we regrouped well after the break and were unfortunate not to take anything from the game, ” said Glentanar CFC's coach Steve Dickie after the game.

In the next game in the U16 C, Cove Youth United will take on Longside BC (home) on 2 April. Glentanar CFC play Middlefield Wasps (home) on the same day.